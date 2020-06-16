Miss Vietnam
An Ao Dai, the nation’s traditional long dress, fashion show which features Vietnamese cultural heritage through UNESCO took place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on June 28.
23/03/2020
A range of local celebrities have joined forces to donate approximately VND25 billion, and thousands of necessities, in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, and natural disasters that have hit the west of the country.
15/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has taken part in the swimsuit segment of the ongoing global beauty pageant in Egypt.
31/10/2019
Renowned Vietnamese designer Thuy Nguyen revealed her latest fashion collection to watching audiences at the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2019 which was held in Hanoi on October 30.
30/10/2019
The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2019 kicked off in Hanoi on October 29 with a large number of beauty queens participating in the event.
25/10/2019
Organised by Tienphong newspaper, the final round of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant is scheduled to be held at Phu Tho competition hall in Ho Chi Minh City from July 27 to August 24, 2020.
02/10/2019
Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, introduced her latest Ao Dai collection to members of the overseas Vietnamese community during an event which was recently held in Saudi Arabia.
20/09/2019
Mai Phuong Thuy, Miss Vietnam 2006, appeared elegant in dresses by designer Adrian Anh Tuan as she took part in a fashion event yesterday (September 19).
19/06/2019
The southern region’s Top 33 of the Miss World Vietnam 2019 pageant left fans in awe after displaying their wonderful figures during a swimsuit photoshoot.
16/06/2019
The southern region’s Top 34 contestants for the Miss World Vietnam 2019 pageant have been revealed, with a number of notable picks, including a 19-year-old contestant.
12/06/2019
The organisers of the Miss World Vietnam 2019 pageant announced on June 10 a list of 34 contestants who will progress to the final round of the southern region.