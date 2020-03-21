Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 26/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

27/03/2020 07:50:40 (GMT +7)

tag
 

MobiFone

tin tức về MobiFone mới nhất

Bộ TT&amp;TT đề nghị nhà mạng đẩy nhanh thương mại hóa 5Gicon
Thông tin & Truyền thông21/03/20200

Bộ TT&TT đề nghị nhà mạng đẩy nhanh thương mại hóa 5G

ICTnews - Bộ TT&TT vừa đề nghị các doanh nghiệp viễn thông di động nghiên cứu, có phương án đẩy nhanh việc triển khai thương mại hóa 5G để phát triển các ứng dụng y tế từ xa, đào tạo trực tuyến, sản xuất thông minh.

 
MobiFone successfully tests 5G network

MobiFone successfully tests 5G network

icon12/03/20200
MobiFone ready to launch 5G service in major cities

MobiFone ready to launch 5G service in major cities

icon11/03/20200
Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020icon

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.

Không còn hiện tượng nghẽn mạng trong đêm giao thừa Tết Canh Tý 2020icon

Không còn hiện tượng nghẽn mạng trong đêm giao thừa Tết Canh Tý 2020

Viễn thông
14/02/2020

 Trong dịp Tết, lưu lượng di động cơ bản vẫn lưu thoát, không có hiện tượng nghẽn mạng. Thay vào đó, dịch vụ dữ liệu (data) dịp Tết Nguyên đán Canh Tý 2020 tăng cao hơn ngày thường.

Investors still keen on SOEs despite land issuesicon

Investors still keen on SOEs despite land issues

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Institutional investors are seeking opportunities to buy shares in large-cap State-owned enterprises when they launch IPOs in 2020.

Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng kiểm tra công tác đảm bảo thông tin liên lạc Tết Canh Týicon

Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng kiểm tra công tác đảm bảo thông tin liên lạc Tết Canh Tý

Thông tin & Truyền thông
25/01/2020

 Sáng 30 Tết, Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng cùng đoàn công tác Bộ TT&TT đã đến thăm và kiểm tra công tác ứng trực dịp Tết nguyên đán Canh Tý 2020 tại Cục BĐTW, Trung tâm giám sát An toàn không gian mạng QG và TCT Viễn thông MobiFone.

AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentenceicon

AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentence

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Ex-minister sentenced to life in jail in AVG-MobiFone caseicon

Ex-minister sentenced to life in jail in AVG-MobiFone case

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

Nguyen Bac Son, who led the Ministry of Information and Communications between 2011 and 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting a US$3 million bribe in connection with MobiFone's murky TV firm acquisition deal.

Hủy bỏ lệnh kê biên nhà của ông Nguyễn Bắc Son và Trương Minh Tuấnicon

Hủy bỏ lệnh kê biên nhà của ông Nguyễn Bắc Son và Trương Minh Tuấn

Ký sự pháp đình
28/12/2019

Hội đồng xét xử áp dụng các biện pháp tư pháp, trong đó các bị cáo và người có quyền lợi, nghĩa vụ liên quan đến vụ án phải nộp số tiền thu lời bất chính vào Ngân sách Nhà nước.

2019: Năm tăng trưởng mạnh của ngành viễn thông Việt Namicon

2019: Năm tăng trưởng mạnh của ngành viễn thông Việt Nam

Thông tin & Truyền thông
27/12/2019

 5G, chuyển mạng giữ số, SIM rác chính là những điểm nóng của ngành viễn thông trong năm qua. Đáng chú ý khi viễn thông Việt Nam vẫn tăng trưởng rất mạnh dù các dịch vụ viễn thông truyền thống đã bão hòa. 

Ex-minister shows intention to return US$3 million bribeicon

Ex-minister shows intention to return US$3 million bribe

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said on December 20 that he had met with his family to discuss how to return the US$3 million that he had received as bribes from then-AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violationsicon

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violations

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.

Lời khai nhận tiền trong thương vụ MobiFone mua AVGicon

Lời khai nhận tiền trong thương vụ MobiFone mua AVG

Ký sự pháp đình
16/12/2019

Chiều nay, phiên tòa xét xử vụ MobiFone mua AVG tiếp tục với phần thẩm vấn.

Vụ MobiFone mua AVG: Đề nghị xử kín trong những giai đoạn nhất địnhicon

Vụ MobiFone mua AVG: Đề nghị xử kín trong những giai đoạn nhất định

Ký sự pháp đình
16/12/2019

Tại phiên xét xử vụ MobiFone mua AVG sáng nay, luật sư của cựu Bộ trưởng TT&TT Trương Minh Tuấn đề nghị xử kín trong những giai đoạn nhất định.

Xét xử vụ MobiFone mua 95% cổ phần của AVGicon

Xét xử vụ MobiFone mua 95% cổ phần của AVG

Ký sự pháp đình
16/12/2019

TAND TP Hà Nội hôm nay mở phiên tòa xét xử sơ thẩm 14 bị cáo vụ Tổng công ty Viễn thông MobiFone mua 95% cổ phần của công ty cổ phần nghe nhìn Toàn Cầu (AVG).

Second mobile network operator in Vietnam pilots 5G technologyicon

Second mobile network operator in Vietnam pilots 5G technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/12/2019

Following the footstep of other leading mobile network providers in Vietnam, MobiFone has been piloting the 5G technology in major cities of the country, contributing to the impressive national IT development.

5G technology slowly showing potential in Vietnamicon

5G technology slowly showing potential in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019

Leading technological corporations in the world predict that in the near future, the number of 5G subscribers will soak impressively.

MobiFone has general director after one year vacancyicon

MobiFone has general director after one year vacancy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019

To Manh Cuong, 52, has been appointed general director of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, filling a position that has remained vacant for more than one year.

Biệt phái 3 kiểm sát viên cao cấp trong phiên xử vụ MobiFone mua AVGicon

Biệt phái 3 kiểm sát viên cao cấp trong phiên xử vụ MobiFone mua AVG

Hồ sơ vụ án
28/11/2019

Ngày 16/12 tới, TAND TP Hà Nội sẽ mở phiên tòa xét xử sơ thẩm 14 bị cáo trong vụ Tổng công ty Viễn thông MobiFone mua 95% cổ phần của công ty cổ phần nghe nhìn Toàn Cầu (AVG).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 