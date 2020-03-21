MobiFone
tin tức về MobiFone mới nhất
icon
ICTnews - Bộ TT&TT vừa đề nghị các doanh nghiệp viễn thông di động nghiên cứu, có phương án đẩy nhanh việc triển khai thương mại hóa 5G để phát triển các ứng dụng y tế từ xa, đào tạo trực tuyến, sản xuất thông minh.
icon BUSINESS
14/02/2020
Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.
icon Viễn thông
14/02/2020
Trong dịp Tết, lưu lượng di động cơ bản vẫn lưu thoát, không có hiện tượng nghẽn mạng. Thay vào đó, dịch vụ dữ liệu (data) dịp Tết Nguyên đán Canh Tý 2020 tăng cao hơn ngày thường.
icon BUSINESS
05/02/2020
Institutional investors are seeking opportunities to buy shares in large-cap State-owned enterprises when they launch IPOs in 2020.
icon Thông tin & Truyền thông
25/01/2020
Sáng 30 Tết, Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng cùng đoàn công tác Bộ TT&TT đã đến thăm và kiểm tra công tác ứng trực dịp Tết nguyên đán Canh Tý 2020 tại Cục BĐTW, Trung tâm giám sát An toàn không gian mạng QG và TCT Viễn thông MobiFone.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
icon SOCIETY
28/12/2019
Nguyen Bac Son, who led the Ministry of Information and Communications between 2011 and 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting a US$3 million bribe in connection with MobiFone's murky TV firm acquisition deal.
icon Ký sự pháp đình
28/12/2019
Hội đồng xét xử áp dụng các biện pháp tư pháp, trong đó các bị cáo và người có quyền lợi, nghĩa vụ liên quan đến vụ án phải nộp số tiền thu lời bất chính vào Ngân sách Nhà nước.
icon Thông tin & Truyền thông
27/12/2019
5G, chuyển mạng giữ số, SIM rác chính là những điểm nóng của ngành viễn thông trong năm qua. Đáng chú ý khi viễn thông Việt Nam vẫn tăng trưởng rất mạnh dù các dịch vụ viễn thông truyền thống đã bão hòa.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said on December 20 that he had met with his family to discuss how to return the US$3 million that he had received as bribes from then-AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.
icon SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.
icon Ký sự pháp đình
16/12/2019
Chiều nay, phiên tòa xét xử vụ MobiFone mua AVG tiếp tục với phần thẩm vấn.
icon Ký sự pháp đình
16/12/2019
Tại phiên xét xử vụ MobiFone mua AVG sáng nay, luật sư của cựu Bộ trưởng TT&TT Trương Minh Tuấn đề nghị xử kín trong những giai đoạn nhất định.
icon Ký sự pháp đình
16/12/2019
TAND TP Hà Nội hôm nay mở phiên tòa xét xử sơ thẩm 14 bị cáo vụ Tổng công ty Viễn thông MobiFone mua 95% cổ phần của công ty cổ phần nghe nhìn Toàn Cầu (AVG).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/12/2019
Following the footstep of other leading mobile network providers in Vietnam, MobiFone has been piloting the 5G technology in major cities of the country, contributing to the impressive national IT development.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019
Leading technological corporations in the world predict that in the near future, the number of 5G subscribers will soak impressively.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019
To Manh Cuong, 52, has been appointed general director of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, filling a position that has remained vacant for more than one year.
icon Hồ sơ vụ án
28/11/2019
Ngày 16/12 tới, TAND TP Hà Nội sẽ mở phiên tòa xét xử sơ thẩm 14 bị cáo trong vụ Tổng công ty Viễn thông MobiFone mua 95% cổ phần của công ty cổ phần nghe nhìn Toàn Cầu (AVG).