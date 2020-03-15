Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT15/03/20200

Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?

Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.

 
Vietnamese smartphone brands find it difficult to grow in home market

Vietnamese smartphone brands find it difficult to grow in home market

icon11/03/20200
Super-cheap smartphone program brings golden opportunities to Vsmart

Super-cheap smartphone program brings golden opportunities to Vsmart

icon10/03/20200
VN mobile network operators jump into fintech playing fieldicon

VN mobile network operators jump into fintech playing field

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/07/2019

With a huge numbers of users, mobile network operators are tapping the financial service market, the major field of fintechs.

Foreign mobilephone manufacturers flock to Vietnam amid Chinese riseicon

Foreign mobilephone manufacturers flock to Vietnam amid Chinese rise

BUSINESS
06/06/2019

Samsung has affirmed that it will continue us to choose Vietnam as its biggest production base, from which Samsung’s mobile phones will go to the world market.

Will mobile phones bear a luxury tax?icon

Will mobile phones bear a luxury tax?

BUSINESS
16/05/2019

The HCMC People’s Committee believes that mobile phones must bear a luxury tax or special consumption tax (SCT) as it is called in Vietnam.

 
 
