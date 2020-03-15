mobile phone
tin tức về mobile phone mới nhất
icon
Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/07/2019
With a huge numbers of users, mobile network operators are tapping the financial service market, the major field of fintechs.
icon BUSINESS
06/06/2019
Samsung has affirmed that it will continue us to choose Vietnam as its biggest production base, from which Samsung’s mobile phones will go to the world market.
icon BUSINESS
16/05/2019
The HCMC People’s Committee believes that mobile phones must bear a luxury tax or special consumption tax (SCT) as it is called in Vietnam.