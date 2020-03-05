Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?icon
SOCIETY05/03/20200

Vietnam needs to re-organize the education ministry?

The proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MIA) to re-organize the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has raised controversy.

 
Students satisfied about Education Ministry's high school finals rescheduling

Students satisfied about Education Ministry's high school finals rescheduling

icon01/03/20200
Ministries merger in the spotlight

Ministries merger in the spotlight

icon01/03/20200
MoET considers re-opening schools next monthicon

MoET considers re-opening schools next month

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training said it was considering re-opening schools from early next month after shutting them down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

All sectors work to stop spread of COVID-19icon

All sectors work to stop spread of COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

All 63 provinces and cities across the country have allowed students at different educational level to remain off from school to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam seeks solution to restructure university systemicon

Vietnam seeks solution to restructure university system

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

Many weak higher education establishments exist in Vietnam, but it is impossible to dissolve and restructure them overnight.

Vietnam’s universities among top 1,000icon

Vietnam’s universities among top 1,000

SOCIETY
29/09/2019

Some of Vietnam’s universities have found their names in prestigious rankings of the world’s best universities.

Ensuring a fair playing field in academiaicon

Ensuring a fair playing field in academia

SOCIETY
15/09/2019

Professor Nguyen Phuong Nga, Director of the Centre for Education Accreditation, talks to VietTimes online newspaper on the need to have effective measures to ensure fairness for all students sitting examinations.

Ministry postpones punishmenticon

Ministry postpones punishment

SOCIETY
11/09/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) on Monday postponed its decisions to punish workers over the national high school graduation exam scandal last year.

Overseas university graduates reluctant to return to Vietnamicon

Overseas university graduates reluctant to return to Vietnam

SOCIETY
11/09/2019

Complicated procedures, low incomes and bad working environments explain why Vietnamese students do not want to return to Vietnam after they finish study overseas.

Educators propose only 30 percent of students to take high school finalsicon

Educators propose only 30 percent of students to take high school finals

SOCIETY
02/08/2019

Believing that it is too costly and unnecessary to organize a national high-school final exam for all students, some educators have proposed holding the exam for 30 percent of the worst-performing students.

New enrollment method raises concerns about student quality in Vietnamicon

New enrollment method raises concerns about student quality in Vietnam

SOCIETY
01/08/2019

Vietnamese universities are enrolling students based on their high-school records, which has raised concerns that university admission is too easy. But school's deny this.

Education Ministry concerned as history scores too lowicon

Education Ministry concerned as history scores too low

SOCIETY
29/07/2019

Below average scores were recorded on 399, 066 out of 569,905 exam papers, or 70.01 percent in history.

Minister of Education concerned about low English teaching qualityicon

Minister of Education concerned about low English teaching quality

SOCIETY
27/07/2019

The efforts to improve English teaching and learning quality have been disappointing. English was one of two subjects with the lowest scores at the 2019 high school final exam.

Universities must meet enrolment standardsicon

Universities must meet enrolment standards

SOCIETY
26/07/2019

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Hai An talks to Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper about inspecting universities’ quality and handing down punishment to those that fail to meet standards.

With new law, difference between full-time and in-service degrees no longer existsicon

With new law, difference between full-time and in-service degrees no longer exists

SOCIETY
25/07/2019

On July 1, the law on amending provisions of the Higher Education Law ratified by the National Assembly in November 2018 took effect.

Vietnam's education quality improves: former Deputy Minister of Educationicon

Vietnam's education quality improves: former Deputy Minister of Education

SOCIETY
24/07/2019

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Training Bui Van Ga says that new exam questions now test the general knowledge of examinees and allow universities to choose the best students.

Technology graduates find jobs easily: reportsicon

Technology graduates find jobs easily: reports

SOCIETY
23/07/2019

The worst university majors for jobs were forestry and aquaculture (82.7 percent) and social services (82.3 percent).

Tuition of state-owned schools to rise under autonomy policyicon

Tuition of state-owned schools to rise under autonomy policy

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

Studying at state-owned schools is the first choice for university or college bound students because they only have to pay a part of training fees.

Vietnam prepares for new general education programicon

Vietnam prepares for new general education program

SOCIETY
18/07/2019

Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, the new general education program will be applied throughout the country. MOET has begun receiving applications for textbooks compiled by organizations and individuals.

 
 
