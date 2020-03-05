MoET
tin tức về MoET mới nhất
icon
The proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MIA) to re-organize the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has raised controversy.
icon SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training said it was considering re-opening schools from early next month after shutting them down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
All 63 provinces and cities across the country have allowed students at different educational level to remain off from school to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
26/10/2019
Many weak higher education establishments exist in Vietnam, but it is impossible to dissolve and restructure them overnight.
icon SOCIETY
29/09/2019
Some of Vietnam’s universities have found their names in prestigious rankings of the world’s best universities.
icon SOCIETY
15/09/2019
Professor Nguyen Phuong Nga, Director of the Centre for Education Accreditation, talks to VietTimes online newspaper on the need to have effective measures to ensure fairness for all students sitting examinations.
icon SOCIETY
11/09/2019
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) on Monday postponed its decisions to punish workers over the national high school graduation exam scandal last year.
icon SOCIETY
11/09/2019
Complicated procedures, low incomes and bad working environments explain why Vietnamese students do not want to return to Vietnam after they finish study overseas.
icon SOCIETY
02/08/2019
Believing that it is too costly and unnecessary to organize a national high-school final exam for all students, some educators have proposed holding the exam for 30 percent of the worst-performing students.
icon SOCIETY
01/08/2019
Vietnamese universities are enrolling students based on their high-school records, which has raised concerns that university admission is too easy. But school's deny this.
icon SOCIETY
29/07/2019
Below average scores were recorded on 399, 066 out of 569,905 exam papers, or 70.01 percent in history.
icon SOCIETY
27/07/2019
The efforts to improve English teaching and learning quality have been disappointing. English was one of two subjects with the lowest scores at the 2019 high school final exam.
icon SOCIETY
26/07/2019
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Le Hai An talks to Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper about inspecting universities’ quality and handing down punishment to those that fail to meet standards.
icon SOCIETY
25/07/2019
On July 1, the law on amending provisions of the Higher Education Law ratified by the National Assembly in November 2018 took effect.
icon SOCIETY
24/07/2019
Former Deputy Minister of Education and Training Bui Van Ga says that new exam questions now test the general knowledge of examinees and allow universities to choose the best students.
icon SOCIETY
23/07/2019
The worst university majors for jobs were forestry and aquaculture (82.7 percent) and social services (82.3 percent).
icon SOCIETY
19/07/2019
Studying at state-owned schools is the first choice for university or college bound students because they only have to pay a part of training fees.
icon SOCIETY
18/07/2019
Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, the new general education program will be applied throughout the country. MOET has begun receiving applications for textbooks compiled by organizations and individuals.