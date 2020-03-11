Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN enterprises hurt by COVID-19 proposed five months tax payment leniencyicon
BUSINESS11/03/20200

VN enterprises hurt by COVID-19 proposed five months tax payment leniency

Enterprises and individuals directly affected by the COVID-19 would be allowed to pay VAT or land rent five months late, according to a proposal of the MoF.

 
Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

icon09/03/20200
Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs

icon26/02/20200
VN Finance Ministry urged to amend out-of-date personal income tax law

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.

SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-2020

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-2020.

Long history brand is no longer an important factor

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Approaching his 40th birthday, Nguyen Tuan Ngoc thought he had a job safe enough to never have to worry about looking for work again.

PM blamed ministries for Moody’s negative action

POLITICS
22/12/2019

Delay in paying government debts was due to the lack of seriousness of related government agencies in following the instruction of the prime minister.

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitments

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.

North-south expressway: foreign contractors not always the best choice

BUSINESS
19/07/2019

It’s time for Vietnam to build an expressway on its own, experts say.

Should higher taxes be levied on wealthy Vietnamese?

BUSINESS
14/07/2019

A reasonable tax rate which both encourages people to enrich themselves and increase the resources of the community is needed.

Corporate bonds are a lifebuoy for VN real estate firms

BUSINESS
22/06/2019

As commercial banks have tightened real estate credit, realtors are seeking capital from corporate bonds.

Vietnam’s securities companies begin playing new game

BUSINESS
30/04/2019

A number of securities companies now are earning big money from corporate bonds.

 
 
