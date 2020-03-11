MOF
tin tức về MOF mới nhất
Enterprises and individuals directly affected by the COVID-19 would be allowed to pay VAT or land rent five months late, according to a proposal of the MoF.
11/02/2020
The consumer price index (CPI) has increased by 22 percent compared with July 2013, when the 2012 amended PIT Law took effect. However, the taxation threshold remains unchanged.
28/01/2020
The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-2020.
23/12/2019
Approaching his 40th birthday, Nguyen Tuan Ngoc thought he had a job safe enough to never have to worry about looking for work again.
22/12/2019
Delay in paying government debts was due to the lack of seriousness of related government agencies in following the instruction of the prime minister.
14/12/2019
The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.
19/07/2019
It’s time for Vietnam to build an expressway on its own, experts say.
14/07/2019
A reasonable tax rate which both encourages people to enrich themselves and increase the resources of the community is needed.
22/06/2019
As commercial banks have tightened real estate credit, realtors are seeking capital from corporate bonds.
30/04/2019
A number of securities companies now are earning big money from corporate bonds.