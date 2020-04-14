Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
MOIT

tin tức về MOIT mới nhất

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESS14/04/20200

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April

icon03/04/20200
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online

icon24/03/20200
Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run out

Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run out

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.

VN Industry Ministry no longer keen on bidding mechanism for solar power price

VN Industry Ministry no longer keen on bidding mechanism for solar power price

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.

Industry and trade to shine on in 2020

Industry and trade to shine on in 2020

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

The year 2019 featured significant targets and milestones – both for the five-year Socio-economic Development Plan (2016-2020) and the 10-year Socio-economic Development Strategy (2011-2020).

Vietnam's exports set to gain momentum from FTAs

Vietnam’s exports set to gain momentum from FTAs

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

As an array of new-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTA) start to take effect in early this year, Vietnam’s export commodities can enjoy competitive advantages as a result of the removal of tariff barriers.

Vietnam to imports 100,000 tons of pork in Q1 to offset shortage

Vietnam to imports 100,000 tons of pork in Q1 to offset shortage

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.

PM blamed ministries for Moody's negative action

PM blamed ministries for Moody’s negative action

POLITICS
22/12/2019

Delay in paying government debts was due to the lack of seriousness of related government agencies in following the instruction of the prime minister.

Vietnam passenger car import surges 150% in Jan-Oct

Vietnam passenger car import surges 150% in Jan-Oct

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

This resulted in Vietnam importing an average of 9,230 cars per month and over 300 cars per day, and car imports of nearly US$1.75 billion during the period, up 250% year-on-year.

Vietnamese goods enjoy market share in 200 countries worldwide

Vietnamese goods enjoy market share in 200 countries worldwide

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Vietnam’s exports have enjoyed significant expansion in terms of market scale and commodity structure, thereby making an outstanding contribution to the growth of the country’s export turnover.

US imposes tax on Chinese goods, affecting Vietnamese businesses

US imposes tax on Chinese goods, affecting Vietnamese businesses

BUSINESS
01/11/2019

Chinese and South Korean partners in June unexpectedly announced the cancellation of contracts signed with Zara, a yarn producer in Dong Nai province.

Change of direction for VN solar industry

Change of direction for VN solar industry

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

The country’s feed-in tariff has supported a boom for Vietnam’s solar sector, but now the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes a rate reduction in order avoid solar projects becoming a victim of their own success.

Vietnam targets contraband, counterfeit goods sold online

Vietnam targets contraband, counterfeit goods sold online

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

Jewellery, cosmetics, supplements, liquor, clothing and footwear sold online are among the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MoIT) targets in their upcoming campaign to fight contraband and counterfeit goods.

As coal and water sources decline, Vietnam thinks of nuclear power again

As coal and water sources decline, Vietnam thinks of nuclear power again

BUSINESS
16/09/2019

Solar power is booming in Vietnam, but the output is not high enough to satisfy domestic demand.

Businesses spend big money on fruit processing technology

Businesses spend big money on fruit processing technology

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

Preservation and processing technologies are the key to increasing the value of farm produce exports, experts say.

The story about Asanzo and the 'made-in-Vietnam' concept

The story about Asanzo and the ‘made-in-Vietnam’ concept

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

Asanzo, a ‘rising star’ in the electronics industry with revenue of VND6 trillion in 2018 and annual growth rate of 44 percent per annum, has been suspected of committing fraud by declaring that its products are made in Vietnam.

Vietnamese origin of steel products needs to be transparent

Vietnamese origin of steel products needs to be transparent

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

Vietnamese steel manufacturers must be transparent about the origin of their products when exporting to all markets, experts say.

Vietnam to boost exports via retail channels

Vietnam to boost exports via retail channels

BUSINESS
26/07/2019

Billions of dollars worth of Vietnam’s products are exported via large global retail chains, but these products must adhere to strict requirements to be accepted by supermarkets.

Vietnam's textile and garment sector benefits from FTAs, trade war

Vietnam’s textile and garment sector benefits from FTAs, trade war

BUSINESS
26/07/2019

The US-China trade war and new FTAs have given a push to Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, helping it gain two-digit growth rates.

 
 
