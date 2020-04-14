MOIT
tin tức về MOIT mới nhất
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
28/02/2020
The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.
20/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.
27/01/2020
The year 2019 featured significant targets and milestones – both for the five-year Socio-economic Development Plan (2016-2020) and the 10-year Socio-economic Development Strategy (2011-2020).
13/01/2020
As an array of new-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTA) start to take effect in early this year, Vietnam’s export commodities can enjoy competitive advantages as a result of the removal of tariff barriers.
10/01/2020
Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.
22/12/2019
Delay in paying government debts was due to the lack of seriousness of related government agencies in following the instruction of the prime minister.
11/11/2019
This resulted in Vietnam importing an average of 9,230 cars per month and over 300 cars per day, and car imports of nearly US$1.75 billion during the period, up 250% year-on-year.
11/11/2019
Vietnam’s exports have enjoyed significant expansion in terms of market scale and commodity structure, thereby making an outstanding contribution to the growth of the country’s export turnover.
01/11/2019
Chinese and South Korean partners in June unexpectedly announced the cancellation of contracts signed with Zara, a yarn producer in Dong Nai province.
29/10/2019
The country’s feed-in tariff has supported a boom for Vietnam’s solar sector, but now the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes a rate reduction in order avoid solar projects becoming a victim of their own success.
08/10/2019
Jewellery, cosmetics, supplements, liquor, clothing and footwear sold online are among the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MoIT) targets in their upcoming campaign to fight contraband and counterfeit goods.
16/09/2019
Solar power is booming in Vietnam, but the output is not high enough to satisfy domestic demand.
05/08/2019
Preservation and processing technologies are the key to increasing the value of farm produce exports, experts say.
05/08/2019
Asanzo, a ‘rising star’ in the electronics industry with revenue of VND6 trillion in 2018 and annual growth rate of 44 percent per annum, has been suspected of committing fraud by declaring that its products are made in Vietnam.
01/08/2019
Vietnamese steel manufacturers must be transparent about the origin of their products when exporting to all markets, experts say.
26/07/2019
Billions of dollars worth of Vietnam’s products are exported via large global retail chains, but these products must adhere to strict requirements to be accepted by supermarkets.
26/07/2019
The US-China trade war and new FTAs have given a push to Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, helping it gain two-digit growth rates.