Momo

tin tức về Momo mới nhất

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing fieldicon
FEATURE18/09/20200

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

 
icon15/09/20200
icon07/07/20200
Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four monthsicon

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months

BUSINESS
14/06/2020

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivalsicon

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals

BUSINESS
22/05/2020

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Công nghệ
11/05/2020

Mải mê “đốt tiền” vào các chương trình khuyến mãi rõ ràng không phải nước đi bền vững. Vậy chiến lược nào dành cho các ví điện tử để tăng trưởng đường dài?

Thế giới sao
02/04/2020

 - Một phóng viên đã tiết lộ cách thức khiến hàng loạt thần tượng nữ trở thành nạn nhân của phòng chat thứ N. 

Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?icon

Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Investment funds had poured $410 million into Vietnam’s fintechs as of the end of September 2019, according to a report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Overseas Bank and Singaporean Fintech Association.

Tech companies looking globalicon

Tech companies looking global

FEATURE
22/02/2020

Local tech platforms and startups aim to take on the world but doing so won't be easy.

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemicicon

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.

Payment service providers fight for usersicon

Payment service providers fight for users

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

It was 2 pm at a fashion shop on Thai Ha street in Hanoi and customers were waiting to make payments with their mobile phones.

Thế giới sao
29/01/2020

- Sao Hàn 29/1: Nhiều khả năng, ITZY cũng sẽ tham gia vào đường đua K-Pop tháng 2 này cùng BTS, GFriend,...

The 2019 digital payment panoramaicon

The 2019 digital payment panorama

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.

Thế giới sao
02/01/2020

 - Sao Hàn 2/1: Công ty quản lý JYP và SJ Label đã xác nhận thông tin trên.

Can e-wallets make a profit in Vietnam?icon

Can e-wallets make a profit in Vietnam?

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

More and more players have joined the e-wallet sector, but all of them understand that they cannot expect big profits at this moment.

Alibaba’s Ant Financial quietly acquires stake in Vietnamese e-wallet firmicon

Alibaba’s Ant Financial quietly acquires stake in Vietnamese e-wallet firm

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Ant will not control more than 50% of eMonkey, but is expected to have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet

Vietnam named second in ASEAN in fintech funding in 2019icon

Vietnam named second in ASEAN in fintech funding in 2019

FEATURE
29/11/2019

Vietnam’s fintech firms secured two of the top three largest funding deals in ASEAN in 2019.

E-wallets fight for VN market shareicon

E-wallets fight for VN market share

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

Twenty eight e-wallets have been licensed, but 80 percent of market share belongs to only five of them, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

The $9 billion dollar market for fintechsicon

The $9 billion dollar market for fintechs

BUSINESS
15/11/2019

Investment in fintechs has been increasing rapidly in Vietnam. Fintechs, once considered an arch enemy of banks, are cooperating closely with banks.

Investors keep pouring money into e-wallets despite lossesicon

Investors keep pouring money into e-wallets despite losses

BUSINESS
15/11/2019

Most e-wallets are taking losses, but they are still calling for capital from foreign investors.

 
 
