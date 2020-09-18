Momo
Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.
14/06/2020
Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
22/05/2020
‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.
11/05/2020
Mải mê “đốt tiền” vào các chương trình khuyến mãi rõ ràng không phải nước đi bền vững. Vậy chiến lược nào dành cho các ví điện tử để tăng trưởng đường dài?
02/04/2020
02/03/2020
Investment funds had poured $410 million into Vietnam’s fintechs as of the end of September 2019, according to a report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Overseas Bank and Singaporean Fintech Association.
22/02/2020
Local tech platforms and startups aim to take on the world but doing so won't be easy.
10/02/2020
To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.
06/02/2020
It was 2 pm at a fashion shop on Thai Ha street in Hanoi and customers were waiting to make payments with their mobile phones.
29/01/2020
16/01/2020
MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.
31/12/2019
More and more players have joined the e-wallet sector, but all of them understand that they cannot expect big profits at this moment.
23/12/2019
Ant will not control more than 50% of eMonkey, but is expected to have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet
29/11/2019
Vietnam’s fintech firms secured two of the top three largest funding deals in ASEAN in 2019.
22/11/2019
Twenty eight e-wallets have been licensed, but 80 percent of market share belongs to only five of them, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
15/11/2019
Investment in fintechs has been increasing rapidly in Vietnam. Fintechs, once considered an arch enemy of banks, are cooperating closely with banks.
15/11/2019
Most e-wallets are taking losses, but they are still calling for capital from foreign investors.