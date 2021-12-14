monetary policy
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is still intensifying the degree of monetary easing, even when many other countries have recently opted for doing just the opposite.
10/09/2021
State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong has sent a document replying to Ha Sy Dong, a National Assembly Deputy from the central province of Quang Tri, who spoke about property bubbles at the first session of the 15th NA on July 25.
15/08/2021
In the first half of 2021, Vietnam in general achieved considerable growth targets in the context of a stable macro environment.
23/04/2021
For the time ahead, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will keep a proactive and flexible monetary policy basing on market developments and forecasts for the macro-economy, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu told a meeting on April 22.
10/01/2021
Vietnam’s economy was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, along with natural disasters and the impact of trade conflicts.
10/07/2020
Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth,
26/03/2020
The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.
13/03/2020
Many experts believe that loosening the monetary policy won’t help much in the context of Covid-19, saying that it will do more harm than good.
21/02/2020
Since the national economy this year is facing bigger challenges than last year, a looser monetary policy is needed, according to Nguyen Tri Hieu, a respected finance expert.
18/02/2020
The initial loss caused by the suspension of flights to and from China for Vietnam’s airlines could be up to VND10 trillion.
18/02/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has predicted that the GDP would grow by 5.96 percent, a 7-year low.
11/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) was recently invited to become a member of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
11/02/2020
A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.
18/12/2019
When the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) late last week slashed the dollar purchase price, the greenback prices quoted by commercial banks were adjusted immediately.
03/12/2019
Can the prices of pork destabilize the monetary policy formulated by the central bank in Vietnam?
29/09/2019
After two big purchases of foreign currencies in the first four months of the year and from July until now, Vietnam’s forex reserves reached the highest level, now at $70 billion.
27/08/2019
Experts, citing figures and reports, affirmed that banks have not stopped funding real estate projects.
22/08/2019
Analysts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should follow the move of other central banks to cut interest rates. This would help ease the burden on businesses.