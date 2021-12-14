 
monetary policy

tin tức về monetary policy mới nhất

Loose monetary policy continues as 2021 is ticking away
BUSINESS14/12/20210

Loose monetary policy continues as 2021 is ticking away

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is still intensifying the degree of monetary easing, even when many other countries have recently opted for doing just the opposite.
 
Liquidity increase from foreign currency flow

Liquidity increase from foreign currency flow

icon08/12/20210
NA Chairman: fiscal policy plays leading role in harmonization with monetary policy

NA Chairman: fiscal policy plays leading role in harmonization with monetary policy

icon07/12/20210
NA Deputy warns of property bubbles

NA Deputy warns of property bubbles

BUSINESS
10/09/2021
State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong has sent a document replying to Ha Sy Dong, a National Assembly Deputy from the central province of Quang Tri, who spoke about property bubbles at the first session of the 15th NA on July 25.
Priorities for economic recovery policies toward the end of 2021

Priorities for economic recovery policies toward the end of 2021

BUSINESS
15/08/2021
In the first half of 2021, Vietnam in general achieved considerable growth targets in the context of a stable macro environment.
Central bank to keep proactive, flexible monetary policy

Central bank to keep proactive, flexible monetary policy

BUSINESS
23/04/2021
For the time ahead, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will keep a proactive and flexible monetary policy basing on market developments and forecasts for the macro-economy, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu told a meeting on April 22.
Flexible, cautious monetary policy management bears fruit

Flexible, cautious monetary policy management bears fruit

BUSINESS
10/01/2021
Vietnam’s economy was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, along with natural disasters and the impact of trade conflicts.
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible

Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible

BUSINESS
10/07/2020
Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 
Foreign currency market eases following central bank's intervention

Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention

BUSINESS
26/03/2020
The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.  
Loosening monetary policy means 'trying to extinguish fire with oil'

Loosening monetary policy means ‘trying to extinguish fire with oil’

BUSINESS
13/03/2020
Many experts believe that loosening the monetary policy won’t help much in the context of Covid-19, saying that it will do more harm than good.
Vietnam advised to 'loosen monetary policy in cautious manner'

Vietnam advised to ‘loosen monetary policy in cautious manner’

BUSINESS
21/02/2020
Since the national economy this year is facing bigger challenges than last year, a looser monetary policy is needed, according to Nguyen Tri Hieu, a respected finance expert.
Vietnam's aviation sector loses $435 million amid Covid-19 epidemic

Vietnam’s aviation sector loses $435 million amid Covid-19 epidemic

BUSINESS
18/02/2020
The initial loss caused by the suspension of flights to and from China for Vietnam’s airlines could be up to VND10 trillion.
Vietnam's economy in 'coronavirus whirlwind'

Vietnam’s economy in ‘coronavirus whirlwind’

BUSINESS
18/02/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has predicted that the GDP would grow by 5.96 percent, a 7-year low.
BIS membership marks new stride in VN State Bank's integration process

BIS membership marks new stride in VN State Bank’s integration process

BUSINESS
11/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) was recently invited to become a member of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatility

Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatility

BUSINESS
11/02/2020
A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.
Vietnam's monetary market 2019: earlier forecasts missed the mark

Vietnam's monetary market 2019: earlier forecasts missed the mark

BUSINESS
18/12/2019
When the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) late last week slashed the dollar purchase price, the greenback prices quoted by commercial banks were adjusted immediately.
Pork prices vs. monetary policy

Pork prices vs. monetary policy

BUSINESS
03/12/2019
Can the prices of pork destabilize the monetary policy formulated by the central bank in Vietnam?
Vietnam's forex reserves peak at $70 billion

Vietnam’s forex reserves peak at $70 billion

BUSINESS
29/09/2019
After two big purchases of foreign currencies in the first four months of the year and from July until now, Vietnam’s forex reserves reached the highest level, now at $70 billion.
Bank loans keep flowing to real estate projects

Bank loans keep flowing to real estate projects

BUSINESS
27/08/2019
Experts, citing figures and reports, affirmed that banks have not stopped funding real estate projects.
Asian central banks slash interest rates, and Vietnam may follow

Asian central banks slash interest rates, and Vietnam may follow

BUSINESS
22/08/2019
Analysts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should follow the move of other central banks to cut interest rates. This would help ease the burden on businesses.
 
 
