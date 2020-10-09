Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
MOVIES

tin tức về MOVIES mới nhất

Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS09/10/2020

Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF

The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.

 
Entertainment Events on September 21-27

Entertainment Events on September 21-27

22/09/2020
Francophone Film Week presents award-winning movies

Francophone Film Week presents award-winning movies

19/09/2020
ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities

ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2020

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2020

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films. 

Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms

Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/05/2020

During social distancing time, sellers of digital entertainment platforms have relentlessly updated new content to attract audiences. There has been a fierce competition in the industry.

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2020

Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump

FEATURE
20/04/2020

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

Five romance movies on Netflix that can warm your hearts

Five romance movies on Netflix that can warm your hearts

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/04/2020

Feeling lonely at home but cannot meet your lover or your besties because of social distancing? 

Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now

Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/04/2020

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

Pixar's Onward 'banned by four Middle East countries' over gay reference

Pixar's Onward 'banned by four Middle East countries' over gay reference

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/03/2020

Several Middle East countries ban the film because of a reference to lesbian parents, reports say.

Vietnamese and foreign love films to be screened in Hanoi

Vietnamese and foreign love films to be screened in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

As many as seven romantic and funny films based on love will be screened at the French Cultural Centre (L'Espace) in Hanoi from February 10-16.

Film on traditional theatre genre of 'cai luong' wins "VN Oscar"

Film on traditional theatre genre of ‘cai luong’ wins "VN Oscar"

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019

‘Song Lang’ (The Tap Box) was honoured with the Golden Lotus Award in the motion picture category at the 21st National Film Festival, which wrapped up in Vung Tau City on November 27.

Netflix wants to produce its program in Vietnam, for Vietnamese people

Netflix wants to produce its program in Vietnam, for Vietnamese people

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019

Of 100 million Vietnamese people, 60 million are Internet users with high demands for audiovisual services, including streaming services.

Most successful Filipino film at local cinemas

Most successful Filipino film at local cinemas

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019

 “Hello, Love, Goodbye”, the most successful and highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, will be screened for the first time in Việt Nam tomorrow at 129 theatres in the country.

 
 
