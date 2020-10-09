MOVIES
The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2020
The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2020
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/05/2020
During social distancing time, sellers of digital entertainment platforms have relentlessly updated new content to attract audiences. There has been a fierce competition in the industry.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/05/2020
Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.
FEATURE
20/04/2020
National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/04/2020
Feeling lonely at home but cannot meet your lover or your besties because of social distancing?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/04/2020
You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/03/2020
Several Middle East countries ban the film because of a reference to lesbian parents, reports say.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020
As many as seven romantic and funny films based on love will be screened at the French Cultural Centre (L'Espace) in Hanoi from February 10-16.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/11/2019
‘Song Lang’ (The Tap Box) was honoured with the Golden Lotus Award in the motion picture category at the 21st National Film Festival, which wrapped up in Vung Tau City on November 27.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/11/2019
Of 100 million Vietnamese people, 60 million are Internet users with high demands for audiovisual services, including streaming services.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019
“Hello, Love, Goodbye”, the most successful and highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, will be screened for the first time in Việt Nam tomorrow at 129 theatres in the country.