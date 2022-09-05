icon navigator icon
MU thắng đẹp Arsenal: Bay cùng Erik ten Hag

Antony tuyên bố sốt dẻo với MU sau khi lập kỷ lục Premier League

Meta và Qualcomm ‘bắt tay’ sản xuất chip cho metaverse

tin nổi bật

Bài tràn ngang hành trình xuyên Việt tươi đẹp tuyệt vời
Cộng đồng

Bài tràn ngang hành trình xuyên Việt tươi đẹp tuyệt vời
Trải nghiệm xuyên Việt được đăng tải trên báo nước Anh
Cộng đồng

Trải nghiệm xuyên Việt được đăng tải trên báo nước Anh
Vẻ đẹp xứ Huế nhìn từ trên cáo
Cộng đồng

Tạo hóa đã ban tặng cho Thừa Thiên Huế một địa hình khá độc đáo. Nhìn từ trên cao, toàn tỉnh như một công viên lớn, phong phú, đa dạng.
Cố định không chắc chắn, thuyền nhựa văng khỏi xe bán tải trên đường cao tốc
Video

Sự việc xảy ra vào ngày 9/8 vừa qua tại đường cao tốc ở tỉnh Nonthaburi, Thái Lan.
Rùng mình phát hiện kẻ lạ mặt cầm dao xuất hiện trong nhà qua CCTV
Video

Ngày 12/8, một gia đình tại Chadderton, Greater Manchester, Anh đã phát hiện kẻ lạ trùm kín mặt cầm dao đột nhập vào nhà sau khi kiểm tra camera giám sát.
Bài ảnh - Thương Tín hát đám cưới
Cộng đồng

Thương Tín hát đám cưới mưu sinh, xúc động nhận cát-xê 5 triệu đồng
Bắt được cá đuối lớn nhất thế giới nặng 300kg, dài 4m trên sông Mê Kông
Du lịch

Một ngư dân đã bắt được một con cá đuối nước ngọt khổng lồ với trọng lượng nặng 300kg và dài gần 4m ở phía Nam tỉnh Stung Treng, đông bắc Campuchia.
Bệnh viện FV đạt chứng nhận JCI lần thứ 3 liên tiếp
Cộng đồng

JCI - tổ chức uy tín hàng đầu thế giới về thẩm định và chứng nhận chất lượng y tế quốc tế vừa công bố 4 bệnh viện của Việt Nam đạt chứng nhận Con dấu vàng JCI.
C.Ronaldo lần đầu chia sẻ hình ảnh con gái sơ sinh sau biến cố
Cộng đồng

Sau biến cố con trai trong thai song sinh qua đời, Cristiano Ronaldo và bạn gái Georgina Rodriguez đã trở về nhà với con gái mới sinh của mình vào hôm qua (21/4).
Giá xăng tăng gần 700 đồng/lít lúc 15h ngày hôm nay 21 tháng 04
Cộng đồng

Từ 15h chiều 21/4, giá xăng E5 RON 92 trong nước tăng 660 đồng/lít, xăng RON 95 tăng thêm 680 đồng/lít, đánh dấu đà tăng trở lại của giá xăng sau 3 lần giảm liên tiếp.

Tắc nghẽn giao thông, tai nạn xảy ra trên nhiều tuyến đường vào TP.HCM sau lễ 2/9

Video clips
Trung thu ấm áp của những trẻ em vùng đặc biệt khó khăn ở Ninh Thuận

Phương Anh Đào bị trật cổ, vừa khóc vừa quay phim kinh dị 'Vô diện sát nhân'

HLV Bình Định: 'Văn Lâm chơi như đá tuyển, Đình Trọng thuộc làu Hà Nội'

Hé lộ thêm về số tài liệu khổng lồ thu được từ nhà riêng của cựu Tổng thống Donald Trump

Vờ hỏi mua hàng, tên cướp bất ngờ giật dây chuyền trên cổ nữ chủ tiệm tạp hóa
Video

Vờ hỏi mua hàng, tên cướp táo tợn giật sợi dây chuyền trên cổ của nữ chủ tiệm tạp hóa rồi nhảy lên xe máy cùng đồng bọn nhanh chóng tẩu thoát.
The Rock kể nỗi sợ hãi khi cả gia đình nhiễm Covid
Thế giới sao

Tài tử ăn khách nhất thế giới dùng từ "vô cùng sợ hãi" khi tất cả thành viên trong gia đình mình mắc Covid-19.

Phát hiện 'sao Mộc thứ hai' cách 17.000 năm ánh sáng vô cùng kì bí
Cộng đồng

Phân tích kho dữ liệu hình ảnh cũ từ kính viễn vọng không gian Kepler tiết lộ một ngoại hành tinh khí khổng lồ rất giống sao Mộc.
Đàn ông thắng thì tốt nhưng đừng cố chiến thắng vợ của mình

Người đàn ông khôn ngoan là người biết chiều chuộng và yêu thương vợ, luôn giữ được tổ ấm hạnh phúc của gia đình

Mẹ bỉm sữa hốt hoảng vì cưới xong phát hiện chồng 3D
Hài

Xuất hiện trong tập 14 “Chat với mẹ bỉm sữa” là mẹ bỉm sữa Hồng Nhung với những câu chuyện "dở khóc dở cười" trong cuộc sống hôn nhân.

Để có ngày hôm nay, Công Phương đã rất vất vả, gian nan nơi xứ người
Sống chậm

Để được có như ngày hôm nay, đó cũng là một sự nỗ lực không ngừng nghỉ của Phượng khi còn tập luyện thi đấu cho Nhật Bản 2 năm.

Lật tẩy thủ đoạn bắt cóc trẻ em tinh vi, các bậc phụ huynh phải cảnh giác
Sống chậm

Hãy xem ngay clip sau đây để dạy trẻ kỹ năng cần thiết tự bảo vệ mình, không bị lừa trước những người xấu.
Cười tụt hàm với những cái chết ngớ ngẩn trong các MV Việt
Hài

Trào lưu chết trong MV không còn quá xa lạ trong giới nghệ sĩ Việt, thế nhưng lý do dẫn đến cái chết thì lại vô cùng lãng xẹt.

Hãy bớt sân si và đừng đánh giá người khác bằng con mắt của mình
Sống chậm

Chúng ta nhìn cuộc đời bằng đôi mắt của mình, lắng nghe mọi thứ bằng đôi tai của mình và thường đánh giá mọi thứ bằng nhận định của mình.

Đỉnh cao vẽ 3D bằng vải tulle khiến ai cũng phải ngỡ ngàng
Độc lạ

Chinh phục người xem và đặc biệt là những người làm trong giới nghệ thuật khó tính nhất, Benjamin Shine không chỉ mang những kỹ thuật điêu luyện, độc đáo mà còn ấp ủ ý niệm trong từng tác phẩm.