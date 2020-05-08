Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Beloved composer dies at 72icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS08/05/20200

Musician Vu Duc Sao Bien died last night at his house in HCM City, his family said. He was 72 years old.

 
Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown

icon15/04/20200
Music for working at home during COVID-19

icon13/04/20200
Spotify’s Disney Hub available in Vietnamicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/01/2020

From January 21, 2020, Spotify listeners in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam will get to experience the magic of Disney on the dedicated Disney Hub.

Vietnamese artists to play famous music from animated Disney moviesicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019

Widely known through cartoons, the soundtracks of famous Disney animations such as "Pinocchio" and "Cinderella” are to be performed by Vietnamese artists during the "Concert of Childhood Memory".

Hue Festival - a chance to explore new Hue: organisersicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/12/2019

Hue Festival 2020 will be another chance for tourists to explore Hue – a city full of attractions, said city leaders, who will host the international festival between April 1 and 6 next year.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 2-8icon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Veteran singer’s band makes debuticon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

A band of six members led by veteran singer Hoàng Bách has made debut in HCM City this week.  

Vietnam's biggest music festival returnsicon

VIDEO
02/11/2019

After a hiatus in 2018, Vietnam’s biggest music festival Monsoon will return in November.

Autumn melodies 2019 is readyicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/07/2019

HBSO’s Autumn Melodies is an annual festival in which a series of concerts takes place on almost consecutive days. This year it runs from August 17 to 25, with a total of eight concerts in all.

 
 
