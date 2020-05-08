music
Musician Vu Duc Sao Bien died last night at his house in HCM City, his family said. He was 72 years old.
30/01/2020
From January 21, 2020, Spotify listeners in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam will get to experience the magic of Disney on the dedicated Disney Hub.
27/12/2019
Widely known through cartoons, the soundtracks of famous Disney animations such as "Pinocchio" and "Cinderella” are to be performed by Vietnamese artists during the "Concert of Childhood Memory".
19/12/2019
Hue Festival 2020 will be another chance for tourists to explore Hue – a city full of attractions, said city leaders, who will host the international festival between April 1 and 6 next year.
02/11/2019
After a hiatus in 2018, Vietnam’s biggest music festival Monsoon will return in November.
09/07/2019
HBSO’s Autumn Melodies is an annual festival in which a series of concerts takes place on almost consecutive days. This year it runs from August 17 to 25, with a total of eight concerts in all.