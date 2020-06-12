music video
music video
A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.
25/04/2020
Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).
01/04/2020
Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.
21/02/2020
Transgender singer Huong Giang’s latest music video (MV) has attracted more than 18.6 million views on YouTube, with other hits gaining fame as well.
21/01/2020
Singer Mai Thuong has debuted a new music video dedicated to quan họ (love duets), a popular form of traditional singing in the northern region.
13/01/2020
Pop star Ho Ngoc Ha features the theme of Spring, love and women in her latest music video (MV) that was released this week to welcome Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins January 25.
23/07/2019
A music video (MV) about Vietnamese martyrs and soldiers performed by Meritorious Artist To Nga has just been released to celebrate the 72nd annual Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (July 27).
18/07/2019
The beautiful landscape of Ninh Binh has been captured in many photos and films, but singer Nguyen Thu Hang has found her own way to highlight the stunning beauty.
10/05/2019
Man up. Two short words that if you’ve spent any time in a masculine environment you’re bound to have heard.
27/04/2019
- Những lệnh cấm phát sóng trong Kpop từ xưa đến nay vốn luôn là một chủ đề gây nhiều tranh cãi và bức xúc.
11/04/2019
Young pop idol Orange of HCM City has released her latest music video (MV), Tôi Thất Tình (Ugly) after winning the Asian Supernova Award 2019 presented by the Hong Kong Asian – Pop Music Festival 2019 recently.
23/03/2016
Lắng nghe giai điệu lãng mạn "Sau tất cả" trong phiên bản của Anime