music video

tin tức về music video mới nhất

Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensationicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS12/06/20200

Music video showing Vietnam’s best causes online sensation

A music video featuring Vietnamese people and the country’s landscapes at their best has been released to much fanfare with about 220,000 views across the web within one hour of premiering on Facebook.

 
Music video promotes northern region tourism

Music video promotes northern region tourism

icon04/06/20200
Music video inspired by history a smash hit

Music video inspired by history a smash hit

icon27/05/20200
Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music videoicon

Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/04/2020

Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVsicon

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/04/2020

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transgender singer’s MV reaches 18.6 million hits on YouTubeicon

Transgender singer’s MV reaches 18.6 million hits on YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/02/2020

Transgender singer Huong Giang’s latest music video (MV) has attracted more than 18.6 million views on YouTube, with other hits gaining fame as well.

Singer releases music video dedicated to northern folk singingicon

Singer releases music video dedicated to northern folk singing

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/01/2020

Singer Mai Thuong has debuted a new music video dedicated to quan họ (love duets), a popular form of traditional singing in the northern region.

New music videos celebrate Teticon

New music videos celebrate Tet

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/01/2020

Pop star Ho Ngoc Ha features the theme of Spring, love and women in her latest music video (MV) that was released this week to welcome Tet (Lunar New Year), which begins January 25.

Music video celebrates Day of War Invalids and Martyrsicon

Music video celebrates Day of War Invalids and Martyrs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/07/2019

A music video (MV) about Vietnamese martyrs and soldiers performed by Meritorious Artist To Nga has just been released to celebrate the 72nd annual Day of War Invalids and Martyrs (July 27).

Music video highlights the beauty of Ninh Binhicon

Music video highlights the beauty of Ninh Binh

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/07/2019

The beautiful landscape of Ninh Binh has been captured in many photos and films, but singer Nguyen Thu Hang has found her own way to highlight the stunning beauty.

Filling a mental void in Hanoiicon

Filling a mental void in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/05/2019

Man up. Two short words that if you’ve spent any time in a masculine environment you’re bound to have heard.

Hàng hoạt MV Hàn Quốc bị nhà đài cấm sóng vì chửi thề, đánh bạcicon

Hàng hoạt MV Hàn Quốc bị nhà đài cấm sóng vì chửi thề, đánh bạc

Nhạc
27/04/2019

- Những lệnh cấm phát sóng trong Kpop từ xưa đến nay vốn luôn là một chủ đề gây nhiều tranh cãi và bức xúc. 

Pop idol Orange releases MVicon

Pop idol Orange releases MV

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/04/2019

 Young pop idol Orange of HCM City has released her latest music video (MV), Tôi Thất Tình (Ugly) after winning the Asian Supernova Award 2019 presented by the Hong Kong Asian – Pop Music Festival 2019 recently.

Lắng nghe giai điệu lãng mạn "Sau tất cả" trong phiên bản của Animeicon

Lắng nghe giai điệu lãng mạn "Sau tất cả" trong phiên bản của Anime

GameSao
23/03/2016
Lắng nghe giai điệu lãng mạn "Sau tất cả" trong phiên bản của Anime
 
 
