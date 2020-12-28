 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Noel - Giáng Sinh năm 2020
#Ông Nguyễn Đức Chung bị khai trừ Đảng
#Miền Trung và một năm gồng mình hứng chịu sạt lở
#Công an TP Cần Thơ bắt ông Trương Châu Hữu Danh
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

02/01/2021 13:41:19 (GMT +7)

tag
 

My Dinh Stadium

tin tức về My Dinh Stadium mới nhất

Hanoi ready for this year's SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS0 giờ trước0

Hanoi ready for this year's SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11

The observance of Covid-19 prevention and control protocol will continue to be the motto of Hanoi's tourism industry in 2021.
 
Hanoi’s stadium listed in top five of best stadiums in Southeast Asia

Hanoi’s stadium listed in top five of best stadiums in Southeast Asia

icon28/12/20200
My Dinh Stadium upgrade for 31st SEA Games

My Dinh Stadium upgrade for 31st SEA Games

icon06/12/20200
2020 K-Pop Super Concert to wow Hanoi audiences next Januaryicon

2020 K-Pop Super Concert to wow Hanoi audiences next January

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019
The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on January 11, 2020, as an activity to celebrate the 27th anniversary diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Vietnam retain Group G’s top spot after goalless draw against Thailandicon

Vietnam retain Group G’s top spot after goalless draw against Thailand

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam blocked a penalty and made a number of brilliant saves as Vietnam played out another goalless draw against Thailand on matchday six of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers round two in Hanoi last night
Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand again in World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand again in World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019
Vietnam tied goalless with Thailand in their second leg in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.
Japanese referee set to take charge of upcoming UAE tieicon

Japanese referee set to take charge of upcoming UAE tie

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/11/2019
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have declared that a team of officials from Japan will referee the upcoming clash between Vietnam and the UAE which is scheduled to take place at Hanoi’s My Dinh stadium on November 14.
World Cup qualifiers: Security to be tightened for Vietnam-Malaysia matchicon

World Cup qualifiers: Security to be tightened for Vietnam-Malaysia match

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/10/2019
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) recently held a meeting to discuss specific measures to ensure absolute security for the World Cup qualifier between Vietnam and Malaysia, scheduled to be hosted at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on October 10.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 