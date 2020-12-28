My Dinh Stadium
The observance of Covid-19 prevention and control protocol will continue to be the motto of Hanoi's tourism industry in 2021.
27/12/2019
The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on January 11, 2020, as an activity to celebrate the 27th anniversary diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
20/11/2019
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam blocked a penalty and made a number of brilliant saves as Vietnam played out another goalless draw against Thailand on matchday six of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers round two in Hanoi last night
20/11/2019
Vietnam tied goalless with Thailand in their second leg in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.
09/11/2019
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have declared that a team of officials from Japan will referee the upcoming clash between Vietnam and the UAE which is scheduled to take place at Hanoi’s My Dinh stadium on November 14.
08/10/2019
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) recently held a meeting to discuss specific measures to ensure absolute security for the World Cup qualifier between Vietnam and Malaysia, scheduled to be hosted at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on October 10.