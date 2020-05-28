my son sanctuary
Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga (a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva) dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam.
17/01/2020
The central region of Vietnam has been listed in the top 15 must-see destinations in 2020 by the World Travel magazine.
02/12/2019
The My Son Sanctuary management board has received five collections of ancient Cham script books – related to old rituals or worship ceremonies of the Cham people in central Vietnam – from a local collector.
01/10/2019
If you want to practice the art of drifting or witness breathtaking off-road performances, the PVIOIL Offroad Cup 2019 which recently opened in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Son Tay has it all.
24/09/2019
Vietnam has won two prizes at the 7th China – ASEAN Theatre Festival in Nanning city, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China.
18/09/2019
Those who were born and raised in Hanoi and those have settled in foreign lands always look forward to returning to Hanoi with all their precious love.
17/09/2019
Vietnam’s foreign direct investment attraction is expected to make a leap in 2019. However, in the first eight months of this year, FDI inflow has seen decreases along with more small-scale projects.
12/09/2019
As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes.
11/09/2019
To make a beautiful and tasty mooncake, the most important task is to form the shape of the cake. That is when the mooncake mould becomes handy and indispensible in making a cake.
10/09/2019
Foreign tourism reporters toured different destinations in the central province of Nghe An on September 7 and 8 within the framework of the authorities’ programme on promoting local tourism.
10/09/2019
Hundreds of Vietnamese workers across the Republic of Korea (RoK) participated in a foreign labour festival in Seoul on September 8.
27/08/2019
Quang Nam has come up with plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary as World Heritage Sites and the 10th anniversary of Cu Lao Cham’s recognition as a biosphere reserve.
05/08/2019
The Vietnamese community in Slovakia introduced the unique culture, tourism potential and gastronomy of Vietnam at the recent Asian Weekend 2019 in the host country.
21/07/2019
Situated in a peaceful valley surrounded by mountains, My Son Sanctuary has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.
09/07/2019
Indian and Russian experts visited My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam Province from late June to early this month to help restore and preserve the UNESCO World Heritage site.
04/07/2019
Experts from India and Russia have visited My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam from late June to early July 2019 to help with the restoration of the world cultural heritage site, director of the sanctuary’s management board Phan Ho said.
14/06/2019
Audiences were left with a positive impression of Ha Duy’s latest collection after unveiling several Vietnamese Ao Dai which had been inspired by My Son Sanctuary during the Kunming Fashion Week which took place in China on June 13.
03/06/2019
Being home to two world cultural heritage sites and hundreds of historical relic sites, the central province of Quang Nam has paid heed to training skilled workers for the restoration and preservation of the relics’ values.