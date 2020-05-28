Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
my son sanctuary

tin tức về my son sanctuary mới nhất

Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuaryicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS28/05/20200

Ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary

Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga (a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva) dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam.

 
UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts

UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts

icon22/05/20200
Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary

Indian experts helping restore core area of My Son Sanctuary

icon02/05/20200
Central Vietnam among top 15 not-to-miss spots in 2020icon

Central Vietnam among top 15 not-to-miss spots in 2020

TRAVEL
17/01/2020

The central region of Vietnam has been listed in the top 15 must-see destinations in 2020 by the World Travel magazine.

My Son Sanctuary receives ancient Cham script booksicon

My Son Sanctuary receives ancient Cham script books

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

The My Son Sanctuary management board has received five collections of ancient Cham script books – related to old rituals or worship ceremonies of the Cham people in central Vietnam – from a local collector.

Vietnam Offroad Cup quenches speed junkies’ thirsticon

Vietnam Offroad Cup quenches speed junkies’ thirst

VIDEO
01/10/2019

If you want to practice the art of drifting or witness breathtaking off-road performances, the PVIOIL Offroad Cup 2019 which recently opened in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Son Tay has it all.

Vietnam wins prizes at China – ASEAN Theatre Festivalicon

Vietnam wins prizes at China – ASEAN Theatre Festival

VIDEO
24/09/2019

Vietnam has won two prizes at the 7th China – ASEAN Theatre Festival in Nanning city, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China.

Hanoi – a place worth loving and livingicon

Hanoi – a place worth loving and living

VIDEO
18/09/2019

Those who were born and raised in Hanoi and those have settled in foreign lands always look forward to returning to Hanoi with all their precious love.

Scale of FDI project capital dwindlesicon

Scale of FDI project capital dwindles

VIDEO
17/09/2019

Vietnam’s foreign direct investment attraction is expected to make a leap in 2019. However, in the first eight months of this year, FDI inflow has seen decreases along with more small-scale projects. 

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festival

VIDEO
12/09/2019

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes. 

Craft village keeps mooncake mould making aliveicon

Craft village keeps mooncake mould making alive

YOUR VIETNAM
11/09/2019

To make a beautiful and tasty mooncake, the most important task is to form the shape of the cake. That is when the mooncake mould becomes handy and indispensible in making a cake.  

Nghe An leaves deep impression on foreign tourism reportersicon

Nghe An leaves deep impression on foreign tourism reporters

VIDEO
10/09/2019

Foreign tourism reporters toured different destinations in the central province of Nghe An on September 7 and 8 within the framework of the authorities’ programme on promoting local tourism.

Vietnamese workers attend foreign labour festival in RoKicon

Vietnamese workers attend foreign labour festival in RoK

VIDEO
10/09/2019

Hundreds of Vietnamese workers across the Republic of Korea (RoK) participated in a foreign labour festival in Seoul on September 8.

Cultural activities to celebrate UNESCO recognition of Hoi An, My Sonicon

Cultural activities to celebrate UNESCO recognition of Hoi An, My Son

VIDEO
27/08/2019

Quang Nam has come up with plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary as World Heritage Sites and the 10th anniversary of Cu Lao Cham’s recognition as a biosphere reserve.

Vietnamese culture shines at Asian Weekend 2019 in Slovakiaicon

Vietnamese culture shines at Asian Weekend 2019 in Slovakia

VIETNAM & WORLD
05/08/2019

The Vietnamese community in Slovakia introduced the unique culture, tourism potential and gastronomy of Vietnam at the recent Asian Weekend 2019 in the host country.

Mysteries of My Son Sanctuary unveiled through restorationicon

Mysteries of My Son Sanctuary unveiled through restoration

FEATURE
21/07/2019

Situated in a peaceful valley surrounded by mountains, My Son Sanctuary has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

Indian, Russian experts help preserve My Son sanctuaryicon

Indian, Russian experts help preserve My Son sanctuary

VIDEO
09/07/2019

Indian and Russian experts visited My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam Province from late June to early this month to help restore and preserve the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Indian, Russian experts help with preservation of My Son sanctuaryicon

Indian, Russian experts help with preservation of My Son sanctuary

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/07/2019

Experts from India and Russia have visited My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam from late June to early July 2019 to help with the restoration of the world cultural heritage site, director of the sanctuary’s management board Phan Ho said.

Vietnamese designer Ha Duy unveils debut collection at Kunming Fashion Weekicon

Vietnamese designer Ha Duy unveils debut collection at Kunming Fashion Week

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/06/2019

Audiences were left with a positive impression of Ha Duy’s latest collection after unveiling several Vietnamese Ao Dai which had been inspired by My Son Sanctuary during the Kunming Fashion Week which took place in China on June 13.

Relic site preservation needs capable stafficon

Relic site preservation needs capable staff

VIDEO
03/06/2019

Being home to two world cultural heritage sites and hundreds of historical relic sites, the central province of Quang Nam has paid heed to training skilled workers for the restoration and preservation of the relics’ values. 

 
 
