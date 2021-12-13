NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi on December 19 night, successfully concluding the six-day official visit to the Republic of Korea and India.
12/12/2021
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on December 12 morning for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and India.
23/05/2021
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure create a vivid illustration of the Vietnamese people’s strength, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
28/04/2021
The first session of the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to open on July 20, as heard at the 55th meeting of the 14th NA Standing Committee on April 27.