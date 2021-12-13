 
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue

NA Chairman wraps up official visit to RoK, Indiaicon
NA Chairman wraps up official visit to RoK, India

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi on December 19 night, successfully concluding the six-day official visit to the Republic of Korea and India.
 
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets Indian President

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets Indian President

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives leaders of Korean groups in Seoul

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives leaders of Korean groups in Seoul

NA Chairman sets off for official visits to RoK, Indiaicon

NA Chairman sets off for official visits to RoK, India

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on December 12 morning for official visits to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and India.
Elections show strength of Vietnamese people: NA Chairmanicon

Elections show strength of Vietnamese people: NA Chairman

The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure create a vivid illustration of the Vietnamese people’s strength, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
First session of 15th NA slated for July 20icon

First session of 15th NA slated for July 20

The first session of the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to open on July 20, as heard at the 55th meeting of the 14th NA Standing Committee on April 27.
 
 
