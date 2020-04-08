na chairwoman nguyen thi kim ngan
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
12/02/2020
The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 42nd session on February 11 afternoon.
10/02/2020
The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on February 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
07/02/2020
The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.
26/01/2020
Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
08/01/2020
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 41st session will begin in Hanoi on January 9, the NA Office has announced.
12/12/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin held talks in Moscow on December 11 as part of the former’s official visit to Russia.
12/12/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivered a speech there on December 11.
10/12/2019
Continuing her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 9 met with President of the Republic of Tartastan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov.
28/11/2019
Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
12/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.
09/09/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 37th session in Hanoi on September 9 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
25/08/2019
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Bangkok today for her trip to Thailand to attend the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) and to pay an official visit to the host country.
16/08/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 36th session in Hanoi on August 16 under the Chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
13/08/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 36th session in Hanoi on August 12 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
12/07/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu in Beijing on July 11.