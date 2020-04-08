Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/04/2020 07:17:06 (GMT +7)

tag
 

na chairwoman nguyen thi kim ngan

tin tức về na chairwoman nguyen thi kim ngan mới nhất

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19icon
POLITICS08/04/20200

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

icon25/03/20200
NA Standing Committee to open March 23

NA Standing Committee to open March 23

icon22/03/20200
National Assembly Standing Committee concludes 42nd sessionicon

National Assembly Standing Committee concludes 42nd session

POLITICS
12/02/2020

The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 42nd session on February 11 afternoon.

NA Standing Committee convenes 42nd sessionicon

NA Standing Committee convenes 42nd session

POLITICS
10/02/2020

The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on February 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next weekicon

NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next week

POLITICS
07/02/2020

The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reformicon

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform

POLITICS
26/01/2020

Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

National Assembly Standing Committee to convene 41st sessionicon

National Assembly Standing Committee to convene 41st session

POLITICS
08/01/2020

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 41st session will begin in Hanoi on January 9, the NA Office has announced.

NA Chairwoman holds talks with leader of Russia’s State Dumaicon

NA Chairwoman holds talks with leader of Russia’s State Duma

POLITICS
12/12/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin held talks in Moscow on December 11 as part of the former’s official visit to Russia.

Friendship, cooperation with Russia a priceless asset: NA leadericon

Friendship, cooperation with Russia a priceless asset: NA leader

POLITICS
12/12/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivered a speech there on December 11.

Top legislator meets President of Russia’s Tatarstanicon

Top legislator meets President of Russia’s Tatarstan

POLITICS
10/12/2019

Continuing her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 9 met with President of the Republic of Tartastan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov.

11 laws, codes adopted at National Assembly 8th sessionicon

11 laws, codes adopted at National Assembly 8th session

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country directoricon

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country director

POLITICS
12/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.

NA Standing Committee convenes 37th sessionicon

NA Standing Committee convenes 37th session

POLITICS
09/09/2019

The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 37th session in Hanoi on September 9 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in Bangkok for AIPA 40, Thailand visiticon

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in Bangkok for AIPA 40, Thailand visit

POLITICS
25/08/2019

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Bangkok today for her trip to Thailand to attend the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) and to pay an official visit to the host country.

NA Standing Committee wraps up 36th sessionicon

NA Standing Committee wraps up 36th session

POLITICS
16/08/2019

The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 36th session in Hanoi on August 16 under the Chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Standing Committee’s 36th session opensicon

NA Standing Committee’s 36th session opens

POLITICS
13/08/2019

The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 36th session in Hanoi on August 12 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese National People’s Congress leadericon

NA Chairwoman holds talks with Chinese National People’s Congress leader

POLITICS
12/07/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu in Beijing on July 11.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 