NA meeting

tin tức về NA meeting mới nhất

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
POLITICS13/06/20200

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

 
Gov't wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism

Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism

icon11/06/20200
Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected

Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected

icon11/06/20200
National Assembly concerned over security risks as Gov't mulls visa exemption for foreigners

National Assembly concerned over security risks as Gov't mulls visa exemption for foreigners

POLITICS
15/11/2019

Lawmakers today asked for more careful consideration of the draft amended law on exit and entry of foreigners, which would exempt visa for those who stay a duration of less than 30 days in a coastal economic zone.

Reluctance to act biggest threat to VN's development: PM

Reluctance to act biggest threat to VN's development: PM

POLITICS
09/11/2019

The greatest challenge to Vietnam's development was a lack of aspiration to move forward while the biggest threat was reluctance to take action due to fear of responsibilityNguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday.

Culture Minister talks solutions to superstitious practices

Culture Minister talks solutions to superstitious practices

POLITICS
06/06/2019

Solutions to superstitious practices in the name of religion were highlighted by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien while replying to legislators’ questions on June 6 morning.

Public security minister first to field questions by NA deputies

Public security minister first to field questions by NA deputies

POLITICS
03/06/2019

Minister of Public Security To Lam is the first to field queries at the National Assembly’s question-and-answer (Q&A) session that begins in Hanoi on June 4.

Vietnamese voters applaud NA's straightforward discussion of hot issues

Vietnamese voters applaud NA’s straightforward discussion of hot issues

POLITICS
31/05/2019

Many voters nationwide have showed their approval of the National Assembly (NA)’s debate on May 30, while also highlighting issues they hope will be raised for further discussion.

Fifth working day of National Assembly's seventh session

Fifth working day of National Assembly’s seventh session

POLITICS
25/05/2019

The fifth working day of the 14th National Assembly’s seventh session took place in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Q1's GDP sees 6.79 percent growth: Government report

Q1’s GDP sees 6.79 percent growth: Government report

POLITICS
20/05/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presented the Government’s report on the implementation of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2019 on May 20.

 
 
