NA meeting
The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.
15/11/2019
Lawmakers today asked for more careful consideration of the draft amended law on exit and entry of foreigners, which would exempt visa for those who stay a duration of less than 30 days in a coastal economic zone.
09/11/2019
The greatest challenge to Vietnam's development was a lack of aspiration to move forward while the biggest threat was reluctance to take action due to fear of responsibilityNguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday.
06/06/2019
Solutions to superstitious practices in the name of religion were highlighted by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien while replying to legislators’ questions on June 6 morning.
03/06/2019
Minister of Public Security To Lam is the first to field queries at the National Assembly’s question-and-answer (Q&A) session that begins in Hanoi on June 4.
31/05/2019
Many voters nationwide have showed their approval of the National Assembly (NA)’s debate on May 30, while also highlighting issues they hope will be raised for further discussion.
25/05/2019
The fifth working day of the 14th National Assembly’s seventh session took place in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
20/05/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presented the Government’s report on the implementation of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2019 on May 20.