The Government should take the initiative in building short- and long-term scenarios for socioeconomic development and review major targets of the economy for 2020 and 2016-2020, which will be the basis for adjusting targets,
24/03/2020
The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.
18/12/2019
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened its 40th session, the last of the year, in Hanoi yesterday.
26/11/2019
The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.
22/10/2019
National Assembly (NA) deputies will have a plenary discussion on October 22 focusing on the draft revised Securities Law as part of their ongoing eighth session.
18/10/2019
The eighth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open on October 21 and close on November 27, deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung told a press conference in Hanoi on October 18.
16/10/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee spent the whole day discussing reports evaluating the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 during the 38th session yesterday.
17/09/2019
The draft law on public-private-partnership (PPP) projects, composed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), was submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee for consideration yesterday.
09/09/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 37th session in Hanoi on September 9 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
23/08/2019
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has recently proposed removing the road maintenance fund and petrol price stabilisation fund.
16/08/2019
Many members of the National Assembly Standing Committee have rejected the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs’ proposal to raise the overtime hour cap to 400 hours per year as it runs counter to the global trend.
14/08/2019
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 13 approved a resolution to clarify vague definitions in the freshly-enforced Law on Planning.
13/08/2019
Fifteen minsters and leaders of sectors will field questions lawmakers this week at the 36th session of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.
17/07/2019
The eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 21, with 10 draft laws to be adopted and another eight bills scrutinized, the NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc said on July 16.
15/07/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 35th session on July 15 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
20/04/2019
Parliamentarians took a step towards streamlining the Government apparatus yesterday.
12/04/2019
The enforcement of the law on reserve and conscripted forces is necessary, National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee members agreed at the meeting yesterday.