Nam A Bank

Rước ‘xế vàng’ cùng ngàn ưu đãi mừng sinh nhật Nam A Bankicon
Từ 19/10/2020 - 19/01/2021, Nam A Bank triển khai chương trình khuyến mãi chào mừng sinh nhật lần thứ 28 với “mưa” quà tặng như: xe Vinfast Lux A2, xe máy Vespa,  iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20, máy tính bảng, robot hút bụi…

 
Hơn 389 triệu cổ phiếu Nam A Bank chào sàn UPCoM

Nam A Bank sắp lên sàn

Global events hinder bank IPO plans

BUSINESS
05/03/2020

Concerns over the lacklustre market have played a part in weakening investors’ appetite and could pose risks for Vietnamese banks going public this year.

Chairman of Nam A Bank to relinquish post over family disputes

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

Nguyen Quoc Toan, chairman of Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank and son of the bank’s late, female founder Tran Thi Huong alias Tu Huong, plans to relinquish his post to help solve his family’s asset disputes.

Sóng ngầm Eximbank: Dấu vết Nam Á và cuộc chiến quyền lực

Tài chính
23/04/2019

Nhóm nhà đầu tư ngân hàng Nam A Bank đã tỏ rõ ý định thoái lui khỏi Eximbank sau nhiều năm nhòm ngó.

 
 
