Từ 19/10/2020 - 19/01/2021, Nam A Bank triển khai chương trình khuyến mãi chào mừng sinh nhật lần thứ 28 với “mưa” quà tặng như: xe Vinfast Lux A2, xe máy Vespa, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20, máy tính bảng, robot hút bụi…
05/03/2020
Concerns over the lacklustre market have played a part in weakening investors’ appetite and could pose risks for Vietnamese banks going public this year.
25/06/2019
Nguyen Quoc Toan, chairman of Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank and son of the bank’s late, female founder Tran Thi Huong alias Tu Huong, plans to relinquish his post to help solve his family’s asset disputes.
23/04/2019
Nhóm nhà đầu tư ngân hàng Nam A Bank đã tỏ rõ ý định thoái lui khỏi Eximbank sau nhiều năm nhòm ngó.