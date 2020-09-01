Nam Dinh
Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
30/05/2020
With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/04/2020
Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.
SOCIETY
19/02/2020
Nguyen Van Cong (not his real name) is happy that his family is under quarantine in Vinh Phuc Province.
PHOTOS
19/02/2020
A desolate church in Van Ly commune, Hai Hau district, in Nam Dinh province still attracts many tourists and photographers as it is a beautiful spot where the sky, sea, sun, wind and sand converge.
SOCIETY
30/01/2020
For five years, Tran Thi Nhai and her family members in Giao Thinh Commune, Giao Thuy District (northern Nam Dinh Province) has raised and trained peacocks know how to dance beautifully.
YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020
Tong Xa bronze casting village in Yen Xa commune, Nam Dinh province, is a center of the traditional bronze casting craft. For nearly 900 years, bronze casting has been preserved and developed by the village.
FEATURE
29/12/2019
The ancient Catholic village of Kien Lao in Nam Dinh Province is well known for its bronze casting.
Nowadays, it also produces machinery for construction projects across the country.
YOUR VIETNAM
01/09/2019
Vietnam is the home of the traditional hand-crafted bronze drum, aged 4000 years.
FEATURE
23/06/2019
As he opened his 52nd black plastic bag of the night, Nguyen Trong Dao knew what he would find inside. But he was shocked, nevertheless.
SOCIETY
04/06/2019
One person died and eight others were injured on Tuesday morning when a coach crashed off a bridge and into a river in Truong Lam Commune, Tinh Gia District in the central province of Thanh Hoa.
SOCIETY
14/05/2019
Traffic on the North-South railway route has been at a standstill since Monday morning when a freight train derailed on a stretch in the northern province of Nam Dinh.
SOCIETY
24/04/2019
African swine fever has been successfully controlled in Ngoc Thuy Ward, Long Bien District and Phu Thi Commune, Gia Lam District, according to Ha Noi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Thời sự
13/11/2015
Không tốn nhiều tiền bạc, tự tay thiết kế và ươm trồng, một lão nông ở Nam Định đã xây dựng cho mình một không gian sống lãng mạn hơn cả phim Hàn Quốc với những chậu hoa mẫu đơn rực rỡ.