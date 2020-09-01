Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
A visit to Vietnam’s richest communeicon
SOCIETY01/09/20200

A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

 
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers

icon30/08/20200
A special tutor for disadvantaged children

A special tutor for disadvantaged children

icon06/06/20200
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeonsicon

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons

SOCIETY
30/05/2020

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centreicon

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/04/2020

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Family willing to go into quarantine to keep their community safeicon

Family willing to go into quarantine to keep their community safe

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

Nguyen Van Cong (not his real name) is happy that his family is under quarantine in Vinh Phuc Province.

Ruined church in Nam Dinh province attracts photographersicon

Ruined church in Nam Dinh province attracts photographers

PHOTOS
19/02/2020

A desolate church in Van Ly commune, Hai Hau district, in Nam Dinh province still attracts many tourists and photographers as it is a beautiful spot where the sky, sea, sun, wind and sand converge.

Nurturing peacocks at home bringing high income to a family in Nam Dinhicon

Nurturing peacocks at home bringing high income to a family in Nam Dinh

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

For five years, Tran Thi Nhai and her family members in Giao Thinh Commune, Giao Thuy District (northern Nam Dinh Province) has raised and trained peacocks know how to dance beautifully.

Y Yen bronze casting village keeps furnaces burningicon

Y Yen bronze casting village keeps furnaces burning

YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020

Tong Xa bronze casting village in Yen Xa commune, Nam Dinh province, is a center of the traditional bronze casting craft. For nearly 900 years, bronze casting has been preserved and developed by the village.

Bronze casting village strikes the right noteicon

Bronze casting village strikes the right note

FEATURE
29/12/2019

The ancient Catholic village of Kien Lao in Nam Dinh Province is well known for its bronze casting.

Nowadays, it also produces machinery for construction projects across the country.

The craft of casting bronze in Yen Xa communeicon

The craft of casting bronze in Yen Xa commune

YOUR VIETNAM
01/09/2019

Vietnam is the home of the traditional hand-crafted bronze drum, aged 4000 years.

A young man on a macabre mission he’ll never aborticon

A young man on a macabre mission he’ll never abort

FEATURE
23/06/2019

As he opened his 52nd black plastic bag of the night, Nguyen Trong Dao knew what he would find inside. But he was shocked, nevertheless.

Traffic accidents kill two in Thanh Hoa, Nam Dinh provincesicon

Traffic accidents kill two in Thanh Hoa, Nam Dinh provinces

SOCIETY
04/06/2019

One person died and eight others were injured on Tuesday morning when a coach crashed off a bridge and into a river in Truong Lam Commune, Tinh Gia District in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Train derails in Nam Dinh, paralyses North-South routeicon

Train derails in Nam Dinh, paralyses North-South route

SOCIETY
14/05/2019

Traffic on the North-South railway route has been at a standstill since Monday morning when a freight train derailed on a stretch in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

African swine fever spreading in Hanoi’s districtsicon

African swine fever spreading in Hanoi’s districts

SOCIETY
24/04/2019

African swine fever has been successfully controlled in Ngoc Thuy Ward, Long Bien District and Phu Thi Commune, Gia Lam District, according to Ha Noi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ngôi nhà mẫu đơn lãng mạn hơn phim Hàn giữa thành Namicon

Ngôi nhà mẫu đơn lãng mạn hơn phim Hàn giữa thành Nam

Thời sự
13/11/2015
Không tốn nhiều tiền bạc, tự tay thiết kế và ươm trồng, một lão nông ở Nam Định đã xây dựng cho mình một không gian sống lãng mạn hơn cả phim Hàn Quốc với những chậu hoa mẫu đơn rực rỡ.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
