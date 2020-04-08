national assembly standing committee
tin tức về national assembly standing committee mới nhất
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
12/02/2020
The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 42nd session on February 11 afternoon.
12/02/2020
Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.
10/02/2020
The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on February 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
07/02/2020
The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.
10/01/2020
The National Assembly Standing Committee approved the rearrangement of communal- and district-level administrative units for the 2019 – 2021 period and the establishment of several urban administrative units for 18 cities and provinces.
30/12/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on the establishment of Sa Pa district-level town in the northern province of Lao Cai was handed over to the locality’s People’s Committee at a ceremony on December 28.
16/08/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 36th session in Hanoi on August 16 under the Chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
16/08/2019
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung was questioned by deputies attending the ongoing 36th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on August 15.
16/08/2019
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The was confronted with hot issues at the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the ongoing 36th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.
16/08/2019
Minister of Public Security To Lam fielded questions about the Government’s responsibilities and solutions in stopping criminal gangs and rings involved in loan sharks during a Q&A session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Thursday.
13/08/2019
The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 36th session in Hanoi on August 12 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
10/08/2019
The 36th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to run in Hanoi from August 12 to 16.
16/07/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked ministries and agencies to fix obstacles during the implementation of the Law on Planning so that slow planning doesn’t hinder socio-economic development.