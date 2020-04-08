Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
national assembly standing committee

tin tức về national assembly standing committee mới nhất

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19icon
POLITICS08/04/20200

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

icon25/03/20200
NA Standing Committee to open March 23

icon22/03/20200
National Assembly Standing Committee concludes 42nd sessionicon

POLITICS
12/02/2020

The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 42nd session on February 11 afternoon.

Vietnam to reduce number of administrative units nationwideicon

POLITICS
12/02/2020

Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.

NA Standing Committee convenes 42nd sessionicon

POLITICS
10/02/2020

The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on February 10 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Standing Committee’s 42nd session to open next weekicon

POLITICS
07/02/2020

The 42nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will take place in Hanoi from February 10 – 11, the NA Office said in its communiqué on February 6.

NA Standing Committee approves rearrangement of administrative unitsicon

POLITICS
10/01/2020

The National Assembly Standing Committee approved the rearrangement of communal- and district-level administrative units for the 2019 – 2021 period and the establishment of several urban administrative units for 18 cities and provinces.

Sa Pa district-level town to be formally established on January 1, 2020icon

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

The National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on the establishment of Sa Pa district-level town in the northern province of Lao Cai was handed over to the locality’s People’s Committee at a ceremony on December 28.

NA Standing Committee wraps up 36th sessionicon

POLITICS
16/08/2019

The National Assembly Standing Committee concluded its 36th session in Hanoi on August 16 under the Chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

MIC leader answers deputies’ questions at NASC’s 36th sessionicon

POLITICS
16/08/2019

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung was questioned by deputies attending the ongoing 36th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on August 15.

Transport minister fields questions about hot issuesicon

POLITICS
16/08/2019

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The was confronted with hot issues at the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the ongoing 36th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.

Public security minister fields questions relating ‘black credit’ issueicon

POLITICS
16/08/2019

Minister of Public Security To Lam fielded questions about the Government’s responsibilities and solutions in stopping criminal gangs and rings involved in loan sharks during a Q&A session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Thursday.

NA Standing Committee’s 36th session opensicon

POLITICS
13/08/2019

The National Assembly Standing Committee opened its 36th session in Hanoi on August 12 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Standing Committee to convene 36th session on August 12icon

POLITICS
10/08/2019

The 36th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to run in Hanoi from August 12 to 16.

Planning Law comes under scrutinyicon

POLITICS
16/07/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked ministries and agencies to fix obstacles during the implementation of the Law on Planning so that slow planning doesn’t hinder socio-economic development.

 
 
