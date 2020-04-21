National Assembly
tin tức về National Assembly mới nhất
icon
The Government has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to extend the agricultural land tax exemption policy to the end of 2025 to support farmers and encourage the development of agriculture.
icon POLITICS
24/03/2020
The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.
icon POLITICS
26/01/2020
Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
icon SOCIETY
18/01/2020
Officials have proposed stricter punishment on those charged with child abuse at a meeting with the government, supervision delegation of the National Assembly and other agencies on January 15.
icon BUSINESS
10/01/2020
In 2020, the country’s domestic demand is set to benefit from generally supportive financial conditions amid low inflation and robust capital flows.
icon POLITICS
31/12/2019
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.
icon BUSINESS
30/12/2019
The Government has prepared a backup plan to fund the North-South Expressway (NSE) amid fears that private investors might not be financially capable of carrying out the mega project, the transport minister has said.
icon POLITICS
09/12/2019
The National Assembly has issued Resolution 98/2019/QH14 approving two legal documents on the national border between Vietnam and Cambodia.
icon POLITICS
09/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.
icon BUSINESS
28/11/2019
With fresh changes made by the National Assembly in the investment and enterprises laws, businesses are expected to benefit more from new improvements in the business climate.
icon BUSINESS
28/11/2019
The National Assembly has officially voiced support for the revenue risk sharing mechanism in the long-awaited draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships, but worries persist over feasible conditions, state budget affordability, and project scale.
icon POLITICS
27/11/2019
The National Assembly (NA) on November 26 approved the Government’s erasing nearly VND16.4 trillion in fines for late tax payments from taxpayers who cannot afford to pay their taxes.
icon BUSINESS
26/11/2019
The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.
icon POLITICS
25/11/2019
The National Assembly adopted three draft laws in the afternoon of November 25, as part of the legislature’s on-going 8th session.
icon POLITICS
23/11/2019
Member of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and Chairman of its Committee for Legal Affairs Nguyen Khac Dinh and Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien were relieved from their posts to assume new duties on November 22.
icon POLITICS
22/11/2019
Several National Assembly deputies have proposed considering the supply of clean water as a conditional business field while offering feedback on amending the Investment Law, saying that this should be treated as a matter of national security.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Numerous sectors were added to receive incentives under the Draft Law on Investment to ensure it matches the new FDI strategy.
icon POLITICS
16/11/2019
A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed household businesses should be subject to the amended Law on Enterprises yesterday.