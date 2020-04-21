Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly

tin tức về National Assembly mới nhất

Agricultural land tax exemption policy proposed to be extended to 2025icon
BUSINESS21/04/20200

Agricultural land tax exemption policy proposed to be extended to 2025

The Government has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to extend the agricultural land tax exemption policy to the end of 2025 to support farmers and encourage the development of agriculture.

 
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies

icon21/04/20200
NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts

NA report looks at COVID-19’s social impacts

icon26/03/20200
National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection serviceicon

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service

POLITICS
24/03/2020

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reformicon

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform

POLITICS
26/01/2020

Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam seeks ways to combat child abuseicon

Vietnam seeks ways to combat child abuse

SOCIETY
18/01/2020

Officials have proposed stricter punishment on those charged with child abuse at a meeting with the government, supervision delegation of the National Assembly and other agencies on January 15.

World Bank maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5% in 2020icon

World Bank maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5% in 2020

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

In 2020, the country’s domestic demand is set to benefit from generally supportive financial conditions amid low inflation and robust capital flows.

HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019icon

HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019

POLITICS
31/12/2019

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.

Gov't has backup plans for North-South Expressway if no investors found: ministericon

Gov't has backup plans for North-South Expressway if no investors found: minister

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

The Government has prepared a backup plan to fund the North-South Expressway (NSE) amid fears that private investors might not be financially capable of carrying out the mega project, the transport minister has said.

National Assembly issues resolution approving border-related treatiesicon

National Assembly issues resolution approving border-related treaties

POLITICS
09/12/2019

The National Assembly has issued Resolution 98/2019/QH14 approving two legal documents on the national border between Vietnam and Cambodia.

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visiticon

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit

POLITICS
09/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.

Law revisions open doors for businessicon

Law revisions open doors for business

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

With fresh changes made by the National Assembly in the investment and enterprises laws, businesses are expected to benefit more from new improvements in the business climate.

National Assembly deputies give voice as law on PPP takes shapeicon

National Assembly deputies give voice as law on PPP takes shape

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

The National Assembly has officially voiced support for the revenue risk sharing mechanism in the long-awaited draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships, but worries persist over feasible conditions, state budget affordability, and project scale.

National Assembly to erase VND16.4 trillion in late tax finesicon

National Assembly to erase VND16.4 trillion in late tax fines

POLITICS
27/11/2019

The National Assembly (NA) on November 26 approved the Government’s erasing nearly VND16.4 trillion in fines for late tax payments from taxpayers who cannot afford to pay their taxes.

National Assembly permits Gov’t to choose investor Long Thanh Int’l airporticon

National Assembly permits Gov’t to choose investor Long Thanh Int’l airport

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.

National Assembly adopts three lawsicon

National Assembly adopts three laws

POLITICS
25/11/2019

The National Assembly adopted three draft laws in the afternoon of November 25, as part of the legislature’s on-going 8th session.

NA committee chairman, health minister relievedicon

NA committee chairman, health minister relieved

POLITICS
23/11/2019

Member of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and Chairman of its Committee for Legal Affairs Nguyen Khac Dinh and Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien were relieved from their posts to assume new duties on November 22.

Water treatment is national security issue - lawmakersicon

Water treatment is national security issue - lawmakers

POLITICS
22/11/2019

Several National Assembly deputies have proposed considering the supply of clean water as a conditional business field while offering feedback on amending the Investment Law, saying that this should be treated as a matter of national security.

Draft Law on Investment adds incentive sectorsicon

Draft Law on Investment adds incentive sectors

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Numerous sectors were added to receive incentives under the Draft Law on Investment to ensure it matches the new FDI strategy.

Household businesses to be regulated: NA deputiesicon

Household businesses to be regulated: NA deputies

POLITICS
16/11/2019

A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed household businesses should be subject to the amended Law on Enterprises yesterday.

 
 
