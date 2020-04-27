National Day
tin tức về National Day mới nhất
icon
The Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation has announced the journey titled "I Love My Country" for 2020 which will run from the National Reunification Day (April 30) - National Day (September 2).
icon VIDEO
04/09/2019
To celebrate the 74th year of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), many visitors visited historical relic sites as a way to pay tribute to their predecessors.
icon PHOTOS
03/09/2019
A flag raising ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square at 6am on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s National Day celebration.
icon PHOTOS
03/09/2019
Thousands people in Ho Chi Minh City flocked to the city’s downtown to admire a spectacular firework display on the National Day, September 2.
icon POLITICS
02/09/2019
Leaders of foreign countries have extended their congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945).
icon PHOTOS
02/09/2019
At 2pm on the National Day (September 2), the 10th "Things Everlasting" Concert, held by VietNamNet Newspaper, opened at the Hanoi Opera House. The event was broadcast live on the national TV channel 1 (VTV1).
icon TRAVEL
31/08/2019
Trang An, Yen Tu, and Ha Long bay are among the popular suggestions for locations near Hanoi for visitors to enjoy the National Day holiday.
icon TRAVEL
29/08/2019
Online travel agent Agoda has revealed that Vietnam’s travelers are making a bee-line for its beaches this National Day (September 2).
icon TRAVEL
26/08/2019
Home to an array of must-visit attractions such as Mua cave, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, and Thung Nham Bird Park, Ninh Binh has plenty to offer to travelers.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/08/2019
This year the annual symphony concert "Dieu Con Mai" (Things Everlasting) hosted by VietNamNet Newspaper will be held for the 10th straight year on September 2 at the Hanoi Opera House as usual.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019
HCM City authorities have decided to organise fireworks to celebrate the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) this year.
icon SOCIETY
20/08/2019
The capital city of Hanoi is preparing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
icon TRAVEL
20/08/2019
Several travel agencies have launched an attractive range of tour packages with flexible departure schedules for tourists to mark National Day on September 2.
icon TRAVEL
19/08/2019
Free entrance tickets are to be offered to local residents when visiting the Hue imperial relic site in the central province of Thua Thien Hue on August 17-18 as a way of marking the 30th anniversary of its re-establishment.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/08/2019
HCM City is hosting a series of cultural activities to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution, on August 19, and the Independence Day, on September 2.
icon TRAVEL
15/08/2019
Visitors can enjoy their holidays at Vietnam's western provinces or visit quieter destinations such as Gia Lai, Can Tho, Thua Thien Hue during the forthcoming National Day (September 2).