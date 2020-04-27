Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Day

tin tức về National Day mới nhất

“I love my country” journey 2020 launchedicon
SOCIETY27/04/20200

“I love my country” journey 2020 launched

The Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation has announced the journey titled "I Love My Country" for 2020 which will run from the National Reunification Day (April 30) - National Day (September 2).

 
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries

icon27/04/20200
Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control

Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control

icon08/04/20200
Historical relic sites attractive to touristsicon

Historical relic sites attractive to tourists

VIDEO
04/09/2019

To celebrate the 74th year of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), many visitors visited historical relic sites as a way to pay tribute to their predecessors.

Ba Dinh Square hosts flag raising ceremony to commemorate National Dayicon

Ba Dinh Square hosts flag raising ceremony to commemorate National Day

PHOTOS
03/09/2019

A flag raising ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square at 6am on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s National Day celebration.

Fireworks light up HCM City sky on National Dayicon

Fireworks light up HCM City sky on National Day

PHOTOS
03/09/2019

Thousands people in Ho Chi Minh City flocked to the city’s downtown to admire a spectacular firework display on the National Day, September 2.

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Dayicon

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day

POLITICS
02/09/2019

Leaders of foreign countries have extended their congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945).

VietNamNet's "Things Everlasting" Concert 2019 in photosicon

VietNamNet's "Things Everlasting" Concert 2019 in photos

PHOTOS
02/09/2019

At 2pm on the National Day (September 2), the 10th "Things Everlasting" Concert, held by VietNamNet Newspaper, opened at the Hanoi Opera House. The event was broadcast live on the national TV channel 1 (VTV1).

Top places close to Hanoiicon

Top places close to Hanoi

TRAVEL
31/08/2019

Trang An, Yen Tu, and Ha Long bay are among the popular suggestions for locations near Hanoi for visitors to enjoy the National Day holiday.

Vietnam heads to the coast the upcoming holidayicon

Vietnam heads to the coast the upcoming holiday

TRAVEL
29/08/2019

Online travel agent Agoda has revealed that Vietnam’s travelers are making a bee-line for its beaches this National Day (September 2).

Top destinations in Ninh Binhicon

Top destinations in Ninh Binh

TRAVEL
26/08/2019

Home to an array of must-visit attractions such as Mua cave, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, and Thung Nham Bird Park, Ninh Binh has plenty to offer to travelers.

VietNamNet's annual concert to highlight rock song for the first timeicon

VietNamNet's annual concert to highlight rock song for the first time

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/08/2019

This year the annual symphony concert "Dieu Con Mai" (Things Everlasting) hosted by VietNamNet Newspaper will be held for the 10th straight year on September 2 at the Hanoi Opera House as usual.

HCM City to set off fireworks on September 2icon

HCM City to set off fireworks on September 2

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019

HCM City authorities have decided to organise fireworks to celebrate the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) this year.

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Dayicon

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Day

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

The capital city of Hanoi is preparing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Tour operators offer discounts during National Dayicon

Tour operators offer discounts during National Day

TRAVEL
20/08/2019

Several travel agencies have launched an attractive range of tour packages with flexible departure schedules for tourists to mark National Day on September 2.

Thua Thien Hue offers free entry to Hue relic site to mark its re-establishmenticon

Thua Thien Hue offers free entry to Hue relic site to mark its re-establishment

TRAVEL
19/08/2019

Free entrance tickets are to be offered to local residents when visiting the Hue imperial relic site in the central province of Thua Thien Hue on August 17-18 as a way of marking the 30th anniversary of its re-establishment.

HCM City celebrates big Dayicon

HCM City celebrates big Day

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/08/2019

HCM City is hosting a series of cultural activities to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution, on August 19, and the Independence Day, on September 2.

Four hidden travel gems to enjoy National Dayicon

Four hidden travel gems to enjoy National Day

TRAVEL
15/08/2019

Visitors can enjoy their holidays at Vietnam's western provinces or visit quieter destinations such as Gia Lai, Can Tho, Thua Thien Hue during the forthcoming National Day (September 2).

 
 
