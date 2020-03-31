national flag carrier
tin tức về national flag carrier mới nhất
Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.
25/02/2020
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.
21/01/2020
Vietnam Airlines on January 19 officially launched a non-stop route connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang and China’s Shanghai.
02/01/2020
Vietnam Airlines on January 1 joined hands with the country’s four major tourist cities - Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - to welcome the first passengers of the airline in 2020.
29/11/2019
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 28 that it is opening two new routes from Vietnam to China’s Shenzhen to meet rising air travel demand.
27/11/2019
The Vietnamese sporting delegation on November 26 left Hanoi for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines on a charter flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
23/10/2019
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines welcomed the 100th aircraft of its fleet at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on October 22.
10/08/2019
Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco have adjusted schedules for flights from/to Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Taiwan on August 9-10 due to bad weather.
17/07/2019
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines reported a total revenue of over 51.6 trillion VND (2.24 billion USD) in the first half of this year, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.