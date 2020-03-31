Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
national flag carrier

tin tức về national flag carrier mới nhất

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnamicon
SOCIETY10 giờ trước0

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

 
Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade

icon31/03/20200
COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights

COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights

icon30/03/20200
Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fighticon

Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fight

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines launches Da Nang-Shanghai routeicon

Vietnam Airlines launches Da Nang-Shanghai route

TRAVEL
21/01/2020

Vietnam Airlines on January 19 officially launched a non-stop route connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang and China’s Shanghai.

Vietnam Airlines greets first passengers in New Yearicon

Vietnam Airlines greets first passengers in New Year

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

Vietnam Airlines on January 1 joined hands with the country’s four major tourist cities - Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - to welcome the first passengers of the airline in 2020.

Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways launch new air routes to China, South Koreaicon

Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways launch new air routes to China, South Korea

TRAVEL
29/11/2019

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 28 that it is opening two new routes from Vietnam to China’s Shenzhen to meet rising air travel demand.

Vietnam’s sporting delegation leave for SEA Games 30icon

Vietnam’s sporting delegation leave for SEA Games 30

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/11/2019

The Vietnamese sporting delegation on November 26 left Hanoi for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines on a charter flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines welcomes 100th aircraft to its fleeticon

Vietnam Airlines welcomes 100th aircraft to its fleet

BUSINESS
23/10/2019

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines welcomed the 100th aircraft of its fleet at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on October 22.

Airlines adjust flight schedules to Phu Quoc, Shanghai, Taiwanicon

Airlines adjust flight schedules to Phu Quoc, Shanghai, Taiwan

TRAVEL
10/08/2019

Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco have adjusted schedules for flights from/to Phu Quoc, Shanghai and Taiwan on August 9-10 due to bad weather.

Vietnam Airlines reports higher revenue in first halficon

Vietnam Airlines reports higher revenue in first half

BUSINESS
17/07/2019

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines reported a total revenue of over 51.6 trillion VND (2.24 billion USD) in the first half of this year, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.

 
 
