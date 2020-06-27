Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

 
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers

Bkav announces its ventilators

Bkav announces its ventilators

Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245

Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245

The Ministry of Health confirmed four more people positive for SARS-CoV-2 on late April 6, adding up to 245 cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee

Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Man from Vinh Phuc tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam

Man from Vinh Phuc tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam

A man in Vinh Phuc Province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health reported this morning.

 
 
