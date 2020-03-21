National Hospital of Tropical Diseases
National Hospital of Tropical Diseases
The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.
12/02/2020
Directly contacting with nCoV patients, physicians and nurses at Emergency Department of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases are under pressure from not only the disease but also their surrounding people.
11/02/2020
Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.
10/02/2020
