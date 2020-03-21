Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Hospital of Tropical Diseases

tin tức về National Hospital of Tropical Diseases mới nhất

SOCIETY21/03/20200

Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94

The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.

 
A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoi

icon13/03/20200
Vietnam confirms 20th COVID-19 case

icon07/03/20200
Medical staff: Fearless soldiers in fight against Covid-19

VIDEO
12/02/2020

Directly contacting with nCoV patients, physicians and nurses at Emergency Department of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases are under pressure from not only the disease but also their surrounding people.

Six nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.

Three more nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital

PHOTOS
10/02/2020

Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on February 10.

 
 
