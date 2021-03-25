National Public Service Portal
The Prime Minister has asked ministries, state agencies and provinces to focus their resources on increasing the rate of online public services to levels 3 and 4, and integrate their public services on the National Public Service Portal.
08/03/2021
More than 2,800 administrative procedures have been available on the National Public Service Portal which was launched in December 2019.
01/07/2020
Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.
01/07/2020
The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.
20/05/2020
The Government wants the business community to provide feedback and input to help improve the National Public Service Portal, heard a conference held by the PM’s Council on Administrative Reform and the WB in Hanoi on May 19.
13/05/2020
Six public services to assist people and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were launched on the national public service portal on May 12, according to the Government Office.
30/03/2020
The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.
12/02/2020
Factors that form the foundation of an e-Government must be completed in 2020, which is one of the tasks in e-Government building for the year, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
08/12/2019
The implementation of eight groups of essential public services through the National Public Service Portal is estimated to save VND4,222 billion (US$181.63 million) each year.