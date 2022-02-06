national treasures
But Thap Pagoda, courtesy name Ninh Phuc Tu, is one of the most beautiful of its kind in the Red River Delta region and home to four groups of national treasures that have been kept almost intact.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
24/07/2021
A collection of four stamps showcasing a range of national treasures are set to be issued on July 31 by the Ministry of Information and Communications.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
18/05/2021
Twenty national treasures at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi will be introduced to the public via a virtual gallery in June at the latest with support of digital technology.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
05/01/2021
Two exhibits kept at the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture in the central city of Da Nang have been recognised as national treasures.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
17/05/2020
Three national treasures are being showcased at the Quang Ninh Museum in the northeastern province of the same name.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
29/01/2020
Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.