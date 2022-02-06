 
national treasures

tin tức về national treasures mới nhất

But Thap Pagoda - unique home of national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL06/02/2022

But Thap Pagoda - unique home of national treasures

But Thap Pagoda, courtesy name Ninh Phuc Tu, is one of the most beautiful of its kind in the Red River Delta region and home to four groups of national treasures that have been kept almost intact.
 
Ancient objects that are priceless in Quang Ninh

Ancient objects that are priceless in Quang Ninh

06/02/2022
Thua Thien-Hue approves Cuu Dinh's documents to seek UNESCO recognition

Thua Thien-Hue approves Cuu Dinh’s documents to seek UNESCO recognition

08/10/2021
Newly issued stamps to feature several national treasures

Newly issued stamps to feature several national treasures

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
24/07/2021
A collection of four stamps showcasing a range of national treasures are set to be issued on July 31 by the Ministry of Information and Communications.
National Museum of History to go digital to attract more visitors

National Museum of History to go digital to attract more visitors

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
18/05/2021
Twenty national treasures at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi will be introduced to the public via a virtual gallery in June at the latest with support of digital technology.
Two sculptures in Da Nang named as national treasures

Two sculptures in Da Nang named as national treasures

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
05/01/2021
Two exhibits kept at the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture in the central city of Da Nang have been recognised as national treasures.
Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum

Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
17/05/2020
Three national treasures are being showcased at the Quang Ninh Museum in the northeastern province of the same name.
Bo Da Pagoda's woodblocks on display in Bac Giang

Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giang

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
29/01/2020
Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.
 
 
