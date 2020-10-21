natural disaster
Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.
21/07/2020
A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.
20/07/2020
If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.
18/06/2020
Legislators voted to pass a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on Wednesday.
11/06/2020
Three people have died and 18 others injured after a whirlwind destroyed a factory in Trung My Commune, Binh Xuyen District, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
18/03/2020
Hail on March 17 night and early March 18 caused damage in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.
05/09/2019
At least four people were killed and eight others remain missing in central provinces after torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have stricken the region over the past few days.
24/07/2019
Heavy rain and strong wind across the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 23 caused one dead, wrecked and blew away roofs of 1,192 houses, and inflicted serious damage on local assets and farming.