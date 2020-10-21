Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
24/10/2020 01:06:00 (GMT +7)

natural disaster

tin tức về natural disaster mới nhất

Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victimsicon
SOCIETY7 giờ trước0

Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

 
Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities

icon21/10/20200
All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered

icon19/10/20200
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnamicon

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
21/07/2020

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?icon

How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/07/2020

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction lawsicon

NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws

POLITICS
18/06/2020

Legislators voted to pass a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikesicon

Three die, 18 injured after bad weather strikes

SOCIETY
11/06/2020

Three people have died and 18 others injured after a whirlwind destroyed a factory in Trung My Commune, Binh Xuyen District, in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Hailstones hit northern Vietnamicon

Hailstones hit northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

Hail on March 17 night and early March 18 caused damage in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.

Vietnam among top 3 countries in number of oil spillsicon

Vietnam among top 3 countries in number of oil spills

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/01/2020

From 1992 to now, 190 oil spills occurred in Vietnam, a major cause of sea pollution.

Torrential rains leave four dead, eight missing in central Vietnamicon

Torrential rains leave four dead, eight missing in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
05/09/2019

At least four people were killed and eight others remain missing in central provinces after torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have stricken the region over the past few days.

Whirl kills 1, damages nearly 1,200 houses in An Giangicon

Whirl kills 1, damages nearly 1,200 houses in An Giang

SOCIETY
24/07/2019

Heavy rain and strong wind across the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 23 caused one dead, wrecked and blew away roofs of 1,192 houses, and inflicted serious damage on local assets and farming.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
