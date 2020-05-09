Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/05/2020 18:58:28 (GMT +7)

tag
 

natural disasters

tin tức về natural disasters mới nhất

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippinesicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

 
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution

icon09/05/20200
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020

icon03/05/20200
Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster responseicon

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response

SOCIETY
17/04/2020

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.

Agro processing gets tidal wave of investmenticon

Agro processing gets tidal wave of investment

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.

Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from reserve allocated to localitiesicon

Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from reserve allocated to localities

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from the national reserve have been allocated to localities to support people after natural disasters, ahead of Lunar New Year and in forest plantation projects, and students living in especially disadvantaged areas.

Struggling with natural disasters in Vietnam's big citiesicon

Struggling with natural disasters in Vietnam's big cities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019

With more populous cities and higher consumption levels, the impact of natural disasters is worsening.

Japan ready to assist Vietnam in natural disaster preparednessicon

Japan ready to assist Vietnam in natural disaster preparedness

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019

A delegation of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has conclluded a five-day working visit to Japan to learn the host country’s experiences in coping with super Typhoon Hagibis, especially in the dyke management.

Natural disasters bring about US$13.55 million damage in Southern Vietnamicon

Natural disasters bring about US$13.55 million damage in Southern Vietnam

SOCIETY
14/10/2019

Natural disasters caused 16 people dead and missing, injured 54, damaged and inundated 17,713 houses, with the total damage of VND315 billion (US$13.55 million) in the Southern region during the first nine months of 2019.

Vietnam should be proactive in coping with natural disasters: expertsicon

Vietnam should be proactive in coping with natural disasters: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/09/2019

As a country highly exposed to droughts, floods and landslides, Vietnam needs more active prevention instead of just a passive response.

Phu Quoc streets ruined after floodicon

Phu Quoc streets ruined after flood

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Potholes have appeared in a large number on the streets of Phu Quoc Island after the recent flooding.

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countriesicon

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countries

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in northern mountainous localitiesicon

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in northern mountainous localities

SOCIETY
26/06/2019

Downpour and floods since June 23 left one person dead and three others missing in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau as of 6am of June 25.

About five storms to hit mainland Vietnam from July – Decembericon

About five storms to hit mainland Vietnam from July – December

SOCIETY
16/06/2019

Among 10-12 storms or tropical low pressure forecast to hit East Sea, up to five are forecast to directly impact Vietnam’s mainland from July – December 2019, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Swimming programmes for children to be expandedicon

Swimming programmes for children to be expanded

SOCIETY
20/05/2019

Vietnam had been taking measures to teach children how to swim in recent years, but more than 2,000 children still died from drowning annually.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 