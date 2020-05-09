natural disasters
Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.
SOCIETY
17/04/2020
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.
BUSINESS
05/02/2020
Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.
SOCIETY
30/12/2019
Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from the national reserve have been allocated to localities to support people after natural disasters, ahead of Lunar New Year and in forest plantation projects, and students living in especially disadvantaged areas.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/12/2019
With more populous cities and higher consumption levels, the impact of natural disasters is worsening.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019
A delegation of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has conclluded a five-day working visit to Japan to learn the host country’s experiences in coping with super Typhoon Hagibis, especially in the dyke management.
SOCIETY
14/10/2019
Natural disasters caused 16 people dead and missing, injured 54, damaged and inundated 17,713 houses, with the total damage of VND315 billion (US$13.55 million) in the Southern region during the first nine months of 2019.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/09/2019
As a country highly exposed to droughts, floods and landslides, Vietnam needs more active prevention instead of just a passive response.
SOCIETY
14/08/2019
Potholes have appeared in a large number on the streets of Phu Quoc Island after the recent flooding.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019
The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.
SOCIETY
26/06/2019
Downpour and floods since June 23 left one person dead and three others missing in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau as of 6am of June 25.
SOCIETY
16/06/2019
Among 10-12 storms or tropical low pressure forecast to hit East Sea, up to five are forecast to directly impact Vietnam’s mainland from July – December 2019, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
SOCIETY
20/05/2019
Vietnam had been taking measures to teach children how to swim in recent years, but more than 2,000 children still died from drowning annually.