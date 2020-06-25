Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 26/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

29/06/2020 00:06:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

new general education program

tin tức về new general education program mới nhất

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?icon
SOCIETY14 giờ trước0

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

 
How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?

How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?

icon25/06/20200
Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks

Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks

icon21/06/20200
The battle among textbook publishers beginsicon

The battle among textbook publishers begins

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

The launch of Canh Dieu (Kites), the first set of textbooks designed in accordance with the new general education last week, has kicked off a fierce battle among textbook publishing houses.

Is Education Ministry allowing HCM City to compile textbooks?icon

Is Education Ministry allowing HCM City to compile textbooks?

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

The fact that leaders and officers of the HCM City Education and Training Department receive remuneration for compiling textbooks has caused a stir among the public.

US$16 million loan allocated for textbook compilationicon

US$16 million loan allocated for textbook compilation

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

Sixteen million dollars has been allocated to the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) to compile a set of textbooks for the new general education program. However, the allocation has not been done.

English textbooks not yet approved by Education Ministry, why?icon

English textbooks not yet approved by Education Ministry, why?

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has published 32 textbooks for eight subjects and experience activities, but these do not include textbooks for English.

Educators say probability, statistics classes at VN general schools are necessaryicon

Educators say probability, statistics classes at VN general schools are necessary

SOCIETY
05/12/2019

While parents fear that the teaching of probability and statistics may be a burden on second graders, education experts believe that the subjects will be useful.

Monopoly in textbook publishing still exists in Vietnamicon

Monopoly in textbook publishing still exists in Vietnam

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Twenty-four out of 32 textbooks chosen by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) belong to the Education Publishing House.

Vietnam to teach probability and statistics to second gradersicon

Vietnam to teach probability and statistics to second graders

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

Under the new general education program, the mathematics curriculum will focus on three major parts: arithmetic, algebra and analytical factors; geometry and measurement; and statistics and probability.

Vietnamese schools anticipate serious shortage of art teachersicon

Vietnamese schools anticipate serious shortage of art teachers

SOCIETY
05/11/2019

With the new general education program, all high schools will face a shortage of art and music teachers.

Vietnamese Education Ministry wants textbooks for physical education, but teachers say noicon

Vietnamese Education Ministry wants textbooks for physical education, but teachers say no

SOCIETY
23/10/2019

Many teachers and education experts have expressed surprise about the news that Vietnam will have textbooks for physical education at general schools.

VN book appraisal council should be restructuredicon

VN book appraisal council should be restructured

SOCIETY
12/10/2019

The fate of textbooks for general education programs depends on the sense of justice and qualification of the members of the book appraisal council.

HCM City schools replace 45-minute testsicon

HCM City schools replace 45-minute tests

SOCIETY
30/09/2019

HCM City students will no longer have to take dozens of 45-minute tests a year if teachers assess students’ knowledge by other methods.

Parents worry about life skill lessons at schoolicon

Parents worry about life skill lessons at school

SOCIETY
03/09/2019

Many teachers are not trained to teach life skills, but still give the lessons at school.

Life skills teaching in Vietnam raises concernsicon

Life skills teaching in Vietnam raises concerns

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

The fact that three preschool children in Ha Nam province got severe burns during lessons about calling for help and escape in emergency situations has raised worries about the teaching of life skills at school.

New education program: teachers’ competence plays key roleicon

New education program: teachers’ competence plays key role

SOCIETY
25/08/2019

Tran Kieu, chair of the Vietnam Psychology – Education Association, noted that the new general education program (Program 2018) is designed to develop learners’ personal capabilities.

HCM City’s education strives to reach high international standardsicon

HCM City’s education strives to reach high international standards

SOCIETY
23/08/2019

HCM City wants to become the leading locality in the country and in order to achieve the goal, it has to upgrade education quality to meet international standards.

Tuition of state-owned schools to rise under autonomy policyicon

Tuition of state-owned schools to rise under autonomy policy

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

Studying at state-owned schools is the first choice for university or college bound students because they only have to pay a part of training fees.

‘How to teach primary school students’ under new system: are educators qualified?icon

‘How to teach primary school students’ under new system: are educators qualified?

SOCIETY
22/06/2019

Most of the 990 students attending the exams for the sixth grade at the Hanoi-Amsterdam School for the Gifted had a GPA of 10 for all five grades at primary school, which some say is a reflection of a dysfunctional school system.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 