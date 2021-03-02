 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/03/2021 15:06:14 (GMT +7)

tag
 

new normal

tin tức về new normal mới nhất

Vietnam must keep on pursuing twin goals: PMicon
POLITICS8 giờ trước0

Vietnam must keep on pursuing twin goals: PM

Vietnam must keep on pursuing the twin goals of effectively combating COVID-19 and boosting economic growth in the “new normal”, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a meeting on March 17 morning.
 
Hai Duong: Province-wide social distancing to end on March 3

Hai Duong: Province-wide social distancing to end on March 3

icon02/03/20210
Startup stories: ideas can come from everyday life

Startup stories: ideas can come from everyday life

icon26/02/20210
“New normal” for tourism industryicon

“New normal” for tourism industry

TRAVEL
13/09/2020
It would be a great challenge for the tourism industry if it does not adapt to the “new normal,” the way to cope with long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international businessicon

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business

BUSINESS
31/08/2020
Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normalicon

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal

SOCIETY
07/06/2020
Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 