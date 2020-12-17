 
New year

tin tức về New year mới nhất

Nguyen Hue flower street to open early Februaryicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS17/12/20200

Nguyen Hue flower street to open early February

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2021 is set to be open to the public early February to mark the Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday.
 
Top spots across central Vietnam to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Top spots across central Vietnam to celebrate New Year’s Eve

icon17/12/20200
Stamps issue to greet Year of the Buffalo 2021

Stamps issue to greet Year of the Buffalo 2021

icon14/12/20200
Ho Chi Minh City's Thoi An flower village busy ahead of Teticon

Ho Chi Minh City's Thoi An flower village busy ahead of Tet

VIDEO
09/01/2020
The process of urbanization has eaten into agricultural land in Ho Chi Minh City, however, a few flower villages remain and the traditional trade is contributing to the charm of Tet in the city.
Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contesticon

Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contest

VIETNAM & WORLD
05/01/2020
Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.
Hanoi and HCM City residents enjoy first day of 2020icon

Hanoi and HCM City residents enjoy first day of 2020

PHOTOS
03/01/2020
Large quantities of local people have been out in force as they take to entertainment areas in order to enjoy a festive atmosphere on the first day of the New Year.
Peach flower blossoms see good sales for the new yearicon

Peach flower blossoms see good sales for the new year

SOCIETY
02/01/2020
On December 31, many peach flower blossoms had been put on display at Hanoi's Quang An Market.
Vietnamese communities in Czech Republic, Angola celebrate New Yearicon

Vietnamese communities in Czech Republic, Angola celebrate New Year

VIETNAM & WORLD
02/01/2020
Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and Angola recently held various ceremonies to mark the arrival of the New Year and turn their hearts to the homeland.
Jubilant scenes as revelers around the world celebrate the New Yearicon

Jubilant scenes as revelers around the world celebrate the New Year

PHOTOS
01/01/2020
New Year’s Eve saw people across the world celebrate the start of 2020 with countdown parties and spectacular firework displays which took place amid a vibrant atmosphere.
Traditional Tet market set to be recreated in Da Nangicon

Traditional Tet market set to be recreated in Da Nang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/12/2019
A traditional Tet market showcasing a wide range of cultural features are to be vividly recreated through the 'Tet Market 2020' which will be held in the Da Nang Museum from January 11-12, 2020.
Where to head for New Year's Eveicon

Where to head for New Year's Eve

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019
Many tantalizing options are available for those looking to farewell the old year in style.  
Cai luong troupes prepare to regale farmers during holiday seasonicon

Cai luong troupes prepare to regale farmers during holiday season

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.
Puppetry festival to be held on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Streeticon

Puppetry festival to be held on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019
A puppetry festival will take place on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1, HCMC from December 27 to 29 as part of activities to welcome the New Year and promote traditional Vietnamese puppetry art.
2020 Nguyen Hue Flower Street to open on January 22icon

2020 Nguyen Hue Flower Street to open on January 22

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019
The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2020, the annual biggest and most anticipated event welcoming the lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open from January 22-28. 
Vietnam to import pork to ensure supply in Tet holidayicon

Vietnam to import pork to ensure supply in Tet holiday

BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue on November 18 assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to calculate pork supply and demand every month from now until Tet holiday.
Schools begin clean-up before start of new yearicon

Schools begin clean-up before start of new year

SOCIETY
30/08/2019
Teachers at schools in HCM City, especially kindergartens, have co-operated with health officials to clean and disinfect toys and the environment to ensure hygiene when a new academic year begins on September 5.
 
 
