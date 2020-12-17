New year
Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2021 is set to be open to the public early February to mark the Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday.
icon VIDEO
09/01/2020
The process of urbanization has eaten into agricultural land in Ho Chi Minh City, however, a few flower villages remain and the traditional trade is contributing to the charm of Tet in the city.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
05/01/2020
Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.
icon PHOTOS
03/01/2020
Large quantities of local people have been out in force as they take to entertainment areas in order to enjoy a festive atmosphere on the first day of the New Year.
icon SOCIETY
02/01/2020
On December 31, many peach flower blossoms had been put on display at Hanoi's Quang An Market.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
02/01/2020
Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and Angola recently held various ceremonies to mark the arrival of the New Year and turn their hearts to the homeland.
icon PHOTOS
01/01/2020
New Year’s Eve saw people across the world celebrate the start of 2020 with countdown parties and spectacular firework displays which took place amid a vibrant atmosphere.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/12/2019
A traditional Tet market showcasing a wide range of cultural features are to be vividly recreated through the 'Tet Market 2020' which will be held in the Da Nang Museum from January 11-12, 2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019
A puppetry festival will take place on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1, HCMC from December 27 to 29 as part of activities to welcome the New Year and promote traditional Vietnamese puppetry art.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019
The Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2020, the annual biggest and most anticipated event welcoming the lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open from January 22-28.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue on November 18 assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to calculate pork supply and demand every month from now until Tet holiday.
icon SOCIETY
30/08/2019
Teachers at schools in HCM City, especially kindergartens, have co-operated with health officials to clean and disinfect toys and the environment to ensure hygiene when a new academic year begins on September 5.