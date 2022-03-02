Ngoc Linh ginseng
Developing medicinal areas and growing Ngoc Linh ginseng, which is also called “Vietnamese ginseng”, is one of the key strategies of My Hanh Group Joint Stock Company (MHG).
21/12/2021
Two new investors – Nutifood and Thien Nhan hospital – have put their footprint in the development and production of thousands of hectares of Ngoc Linh ginseng farms in the central province, promising a worldwide brand for the national product.
22/05/2020
The Ngoc Linh Ginseng or Vietnamese Ginseng Museum opened in HCM City boasts over 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure.
20/01/2020
As Tet Holiday nears and the harvest season comes, the people living near Ngoc Linh Mountain, Kon Tum Province, will start hunting for the rats which often eat ginseng to treat visitors and as an offering to ancestors.
09/08/2019
A group of men neatly wrapped themselves in three layers of clothing in the middle of a summer night in July, quietly chatting. They each had a cup of hot tea.
08/07/2019
Though it has a diverse medicinal ecosystem, Vietnam still finds it difficult developing its medicinal herb treasury.
07/05/2019
Eight years ago, Tra Linh Commune suffered extreme poverty, with many locals unable to buy or build decent homes.