Ngoc Linh ginseng

tin tức về Ngoc Linh ginseng mới nhất

My Hanh Group strongly invests in development of Vietnamese ginseng industryicon
BUSINESS02/03/20220

My Hanh Group strongly invests in development of Vietnamese ginseng industry

Developing medicinal areas and growing Ngoc Linh ginseng, which is also called “Vietnamese ginseng”, is one of the key strategies of My Hanh Group Joint Stock Company (MHG).
 
Digital transformation and the dream of introducing Vietnamese ginseng to the world

Digital transformation and the dream of introducing Vietnamese ginseng to the world

icon20/02/20220
Treasures hidden in forests, bring high profit to farmers

Treasures hidden in forests, bring high profit to farmers

icon11/01/20220
Investors pour funds into Ngoc Linh ginseng productionicon

Investors pour funds into Ngoc Linh ginseng production

BUSINESS
21/12/2021
Two new investors – Nutifood and Thien Nhan hospital – have put their footprint in the development and production of thousands of hectares of Ngoc Linh ginseng farms in the central province, promising a worldwide brand for the national product.
HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varietiesicon

HCM City's Ginseng Museum displays 400 varieties

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
22/05/2020
The Ngoc Linh Ginseng or Vietnamese Ginseng Museum opened in HCM City boasts over 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure.
Aristocrat rat hunting season starts in Kon Tumicon

Aristocrat rat hunting season starts in Kon Tum

SOCIETY
20/01/2020
As Tet Holiday nears and the harvest season comes, the people living near Ngoc Linh Mountain, Kon Tum Province, will start hunting for the rats which often eat ginseng to treat visitors and as an offering to ancestors.
Ginseng men in the midst of Ngoc Linh foresticon

Ginseng men in the midst of Ngoc Linh forest

SOCIETY
09/08/2019
A group of men neatly wrapped themselves in three layers of clothing in the middle of a summer night in July, quietly chatting. They each had a cup of hot tea.
Vietnam not satisfied about medicinal herb preservationicon

Vietnam not satisfied about medicinal herb preservation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/07/2019
Though it has a diverse medicinal ecosystem, Vietnam still finds it difficult developing its medicinal herb treasury.
Poor residents enrich themselves thanks to ginsengicon

Poor residents enrich themselves thanks to ginseng

SOCIETY
07/05/2019
Eight years ago, Tra Linh Commune suffered extreme poverty, with many locals unable to buy or build decent homes.
 
 
