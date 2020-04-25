Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nguyen Bac Son

tin tức về Nguyen Bac Son mới nhất

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Sonicon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

 
People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case

icon25/04/20200
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23

icon23/04/20200
Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April

SOCIETY
31/03/2020

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Eleven defendants in AVG case file appeals

SOCIETY
05/02/2020

The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentence

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Ex-minister sentenced to life in jail in AVG-MobiFone case

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

Nguyen Bac Son, who led the Ministry of Information and Communications between 2011 and 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting a US$3 million bribe in connection with MobiFone's murky TV firm acquisition deal.

AVG chairman may get clemency for charity contributions

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Many individuals and organisations have called on the Hanoi court to reduce the sentence for the former chairman of the private pay-TV firm Audio Visual Global (AVG), Pham Nhat Vu at the on-going trial of the company's acquisition project.

Ex-minister’s family returns VND21 billion in bribe money

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Family of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son has returned VND21 billion (nearly US$903,000), part of the bribes he had received from former AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.

Ex-minister shows intention to return US$3 million bribe

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said on December 20 that he had met with his family to discuss how to return the US$3 million that he had received as bribes from then-AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.

Capital punishment demanded for former minister for accepting bribe

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

The procuracy has demanded the death sentence for former Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Bac Son for accepting a 3 million USD bribe in the MobiFone-AVG transaction case.

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violations

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.

MobiFone-AVG deal goes to court

VIDEO
17/12/2019

The Hanoi People’s Court on December 16 opened the first instance trial of the case of telecom giant MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Trial on MobiFone-AVG deal slated for December 16

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The Hanoi People’s Court decided on November 19 to open a first instance trial on the case of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on December 16.

Losses from MobiFone-AVG deal minimized

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

Law enforcement agencies have so far collected a whopping VND8.845 trillion (US$382 million) to recover losses from a murky share acquisition between State-run MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation and a private pay TV provider.

MobiFone-AVG deal: two former ministers prosecuted

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

The Supreme People’s Procuracy on October 19 notified the prosecution of two former ministers of information and communications (MIC) – Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, along with 12 other defendants.

Two former information ministers expelled from the Party

POLITICS
13/10/2019

The Communist Party of Vietnam yesterday decided to remove Party membership of two former information ministers who were involved in the controversial deal between State-owned telecom operator Mobifone and a private TV company. 

"MobiFone đã khẳng định được vị thế nhà mạng độc lập"

Công nghệ
25/12/2015
Dù chỉ mới tách khỏi Tập đoàn VNPT và hoạt động theo mô hình Tổng công ty được một năm, nhưng MobiFone đã hoàn thành vượt mức kế hoạch mọi chỉ tiêu sản xuất kinh doanh, khẳng định được vị thế độc lập của mình.
Trao giải thưởng CNTT-Truyền thông ASEAN 2015

Công nghệ
27/11/2015
Tối 26/11, tại TP Đà Nẵng, trong khuôn khổ các hoạt động tại Hội nghị Bộ trưởng Viễn thông và Công nghệ thông tin (TELMIN) 2015, đã diễn ra Lễ trao giải thưởng Công nghệ thông tin- Tuyền thông ASEAN 2015 (ASEAN ICT AWARDS – AICTA  2015).
VN nhiều tin nhắn rác do có 111 triệu thuê bao trả trước

Thời sự
17/11/2015
"Chúng tôi đã gửi văn bản nhưng rất tiếc hình như ĐB Phương không đọc luật Viễn thông, không đọc Nghị định 25 và  thông tư 14. Trong đó nêu hạ tầng viễn thông thụ động được đóng trong, trên nóc nhà" - Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Bắc Son nói.
 
 
