Nguyen Bac Son
tin tức về Nguyen Bac Son mới nhất
icon
The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.
icon SOCIETY
31/03/2020
The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
icon SOCIETY
05/02/2020
The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
icon SOCIETY
28/12/2019
Nguyen Bac Son, who led the Ministry of Information and Communications between 2011 and 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting a US$3 million bribe in connection with MobiFone's murky TV firm acquisition deal.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Many individuals and organisations have called on the Hanoi court to reduce the sentence for the former chairman of the private pay-TV firm Audio Visual Global (AVG), Pham Nhat Vu at the on-going trial of the company's acquisition project.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Family of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son has returned VND21 billion (nearly US$903,000), part of the bribes he had received from former AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son said on December 20 that he had met with his family to discuss how to return the US$3 million that he had received as bribes from then-AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu.
icon SOCIETY
20/12/2019
The procuracy has demanded the death sentence for former Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Bac Son for accepting a 3 million USD bribe in the MobiFone-AVG transaction case.
icon SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.
icon VIDEO
17/12/2019
The Hanoi People’s Court on December 16 opened the first instance trial of the case of telecom giant MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
icon SOCIETY
20/11/2019
The Hanoi People’s Court decided on November 19 to open a first instance trial on the case of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on December 16.
icon BUSINESS
05/11/2019
Law enforcement agencies have so far collected a whopping VND8.845 trillion (US$382 million) to recover losses from a murky share acquisition between State-run MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation and a private pay TV provider.
icon SOCIETY
19/10/2019
The Supreme People’s Procuracy on October 19 notified the prosecution of two former ministers of information and communications (MIC) – Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, along with 12 other defendants.
icon POLITICS
13/10/2019
The Communist Party of Vietnam yesterday decided to remove Party membership of two former information ministers who were involved in the controversial deal between State-owned telecom operator Mobifone and a private TV company.
icon Công nghệ
25/12/2015
Dù chỉ mới tách khỏi Tập đoàn VNPT và hoạt động theo mô hình Tổng công
ty được một năm, nhưng MobiFone đã hoàn thành vượt mức kế hoạch mọi chỉ
tiêu sản xuất kinh doanh, khẳng định được vị thế độc lập của mình.
icon Công nghệ
27/11/2015
Tối 26/11, tại TP Đà Nẵng, trong khuôn khổ các hoạt động tại Hội nghị Bộ trưởng Viễn thông và Công nghệ thông tin (TELMIN) 2015, đã diễn ra Lễ trao giải thưởng Công nghệ thông tin- Tuyền thông ASEAN 2015 (ASEAN ICT AWARDS – AICTA 2015).
icon Thời sự
17/11/2015
"Chúng tôi đã gửi văn bản nhưng rất tiếc hình như ĐB Phương không đọc
luật Viễn thông, không đọc Nghị định 25 và thông tư 14. Trong đó nêu hạ tầng viễn thông thụ động được đóng trong,
trên nóc nhà" - Bộ trưởng Nguyễn Bắc Son nói.