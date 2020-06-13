nguyen chi vinh
tin tức về nguyen chi vinh mới nhất
icon
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.
icon POLITICS
17/05/2020
Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.
icon POLITICS
19/02/2020
The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles has invited Vietnam to send peacekeeping officers to join the EU training mission in Central Africa Republic.
icon POLITICS
12/02/2020
A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh is paying a working visit to Singapore from February 10-13.
icon POLITICS
17/01/2020
Vietnam hopes to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on Jan 16.
icon POLITICS
13/12/2019
The Vietnam – US defence policy dialogue was held at the US Department of Defence in Washington DC on December 11, discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern and measures to boost cooperation in the time ahead.
icon POLITICS
28/11/2019
Vietnam emphasizes self-sufficiency and reaffirms the "Three No's" policy which is now added with one point: not use force or threaten to use force in international relations.
icon POLITICS
27/11/2019
Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.
icon POLITICS
25/11/2019
Measures to boost security – defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) were discussed at the their first ever security – defence dialogue recently held in Brussels, Belgium.
icon POLITICS
25/10/2019
The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department (VPD) under the Defence Ministry presented the President’s decision to assign peacekeeping duty in South Sudan to two officers at a ceremony on October 24.
icon POLITICS
18/10/2019
A delegation of the Defence Ministry, headed by Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh, is visiting Japan from October 15 to 18 in a bid to boost cooperation in war aftermath alleviation in Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
10/10/2019
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on October 9 received Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the US Government Randall Schriver, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
06/09/2019
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh has addressed an opening session of the working group on cyber security within the framework of the ongoing eighth Seoul defence dialogue in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.
icon POLITICS
05/09/2019
Maritime security is among the issues drawing much attention at the ongoing 8th vice-ministerial Seoul Defence Dialogue in the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.
icon POLITICS
08/08/2019
The fourth defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and the Philippines took place in Manila on August 6-8 with the aim of enhancing bilateral defence partnership.
icon POLITICS
18/07/2019
The Ministry of Defence’s steering committee on ASEAN 2020 held a conference in Hanoi on July 17 to implement a project on organising ASEAN defence-military events in 2020 when Vietnam assumes the ASEAN Chair.
icon VIDEO
29/06/2019
Seven more Vietnamese military officers will join the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic.
icon POLITICS
21/06/2019
The 8th defence policy dialogue at deputy ministerial level between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea was held in Seoul on June 20 under the co-chair of Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh and his RoK counterpart Park Jae-min.