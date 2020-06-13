Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperationicon
POLITICS13/06/20200

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

 
Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks

Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks

icon11/06/20200
ASEAN military medicine forces join online COVID-19 response exercise

ASEAN military medicine forces join online COVID-19 response exercise

icon28/05/20200
Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaksicon

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks

POLITICS
17/05/2020

Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.

Vietnam invited to join EU training mission in Central Africa Republicicon

Vietnam invited to join EU training mission in Central Africa Republic

POLITICS
19/02/2020

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles has invited Vietnam to send peacekeeping officers to join the EU training mission in Central Africa Republic.

Vietnam consults Singapore about ASEAN defence activitiesicon

Vietnam consults Singapore about ASEAN defence activities

POLITICS
12/02/2020

A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh is paying a working visit to Singapore from February 10-13.

Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Officeicon

Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Office

POLITICS
17/01/2020

Vietnam hopes to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on Jan 16.

Vietnam, US hold defence policy dialogueicon

Vietnam, US hold defence policy dialogue

POLITICS
13/12/2019

The Vietnam – US defence policy dialogue was held at the US Department of Defence in Washington DC on December 11, discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern and measures to boost cooperation in the time ahead.

What’s new in Vietnam 2019 Defense White Paper?icon

What’s new in Vietnam 2019 Defense White Paper?

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Vietnam emphasizes self-sufficiency and reaffirms the "Three No's" policy which is now added with one point: not use force or threaten to use force in international relations.

Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defenceicon

Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defence

POLITICS
27/11/2019

Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

Vietnam, EU step up defence - security tiesicon

Vietnam, EU step up defence - security ties

POLITICS
25/11/2019

Measures to boost security – defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) were discussed at the their first ever security – defence dialogue recently held in Brussels, Belgium.

Two more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudanicon

Two more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

POLITICS
25/10/2019

The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department (VPD) under the Defence Ministry presented the President’s decision to assign peacekeeping duty in South Sudan to two officers at a ceremony on October 24.

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Japan to address war consequencesicon

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Japan to address war consequences

POLITICS
18/10/2019

A delegation of the Defence Ministry, headed by Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh, is visiting Japan from October 15 to 18 in a bid to boost cooperation in war aftermath alleviation in Vietnam.

Vietnam, US seek to expand defence cooperationicon

Vietnam, US seek to expand defence cooperation

POLITICS
10/10/2019

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on October 9 received Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the US Government Randall Schriver, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister talks cyber security at 8th Seoul defence dialogueicon

Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister talks cyber security at 8th Seoul defence dialogue

POLITICS
06/09/2019

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh has addressed an opening session of the working group on cyber security within the framework of the ongoing eighth Seoul defence dialogue in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

Maritime security high on Seoul Defence Dialogue’s agenda: officialicon

Maritime security high on Seoul Defence Dialogue’s agenda: official

POLITICS
05/09/2019

Maritime security is among the issues drawing much attention at the ongoing 8th vice-ministerial Seoul Defence Dialogue in the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

Vietnam, Philippines hold defence policy dialogueicon

Vietnam, Philippines hold defence policy dialogue

POLITICS
08/08/2019

The fourth defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and the Philippines took place in Manila on August 6-8 with the aim of enhancing bilateral defence partnership.

Preparations underway for ASEAN defence-military events in 2020icon

Preparations underway for ASEAN defence-military events in 2020

POLITICS
18/07/2019

The Ministry of Defence’s steering committee on ASEAN 2020 held a conference in Hanoi on July 17 to implement a project on organising ASEAN defence-military events in 2020 when Vietnam assumes the ASEAN Chair.

Seven more Vietnamese officers join UN peacekeeping missionicon

Seven more Vietnamese officers join UN peacekeeping mission

VIDEO
29/06/2019

Seven more Vietnamese military officers will join the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic.

Vietnam, RoK hold defence policy dialogueicon

Vietnam, RoK hold defence policy dialogue

POLITICS
21/06/2019

The 8th defence policy dialogue at deputy ministerial level between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea was held in Seoul on June 20 under the co-chair of Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh and his RoK counterpart Park Jae-min.

 
 
