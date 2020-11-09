Nguyen Du
An exhibition entitled ‘Tale of Kieu through paintings’ opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on November 18 to celebrate the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du.
04/10/2020
It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.
30/09/2020
The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.
21/04/2020
Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.
09/12/2019
Female film producer Mai Thu Huyen has launched her new film project based on a famous Vietnamese epic poem written in the 18th century recognised as one of the country's top literary works.