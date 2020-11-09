Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
Nguyen Du

tin tức về Nguyen Du mới nhất

Exhibition offers interpretation 'Tale of Kieu' epic through contemporary paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS10 giờ trước0

Exhibition offers interpretation ‘Tale of Kieu’ epic through contemporary paintings

An exhibition entitled ‘Tale of Kieu through paintings’ opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on November 18 to celebrate the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du.

 
The pervasive power of "Tale of Kieu"

09/11/2020

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”

icon09/11/20200
Celebrated poet Nguyen Du remembered through exhibition on his works

31/10/2020

Celebrated poet Nguyen Du remembered through exhibition on his works

icon31/10/20200
The celebrated pen of Nguyen Duicon

The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/10/2020

It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu releasedicon

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/09/2020

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t missicon

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/04/2020

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

New film based on famous epic poem has contemporary twisticon

New film based on famous epic poem has contemporary twist

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Female film producer Mai Thu Huyen has launched her new film project based on a famous Vietnamese epic poem written in the 18th century recognised as one of the country's top literary works.

 
 
