Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

14/09/2020 04:01:42 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Nguyen Duc Chung

tin tức về Nguyen Duc Chung mới nhất

Former Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung involved in VND60bill loss-making casesicon
SOCIETY11/09/20200

Former Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung involved in VND60bill loss-making cases

The losses in the cases related to the former Hanoi Mayor include VND19.8 billion related to a digital bidding package and VND41 billion in a project to treat polluted lakes using inoculant Redoxy-3C in Hanoi.

 
Role of leaders important in corruption fight

Role of leaders important in corruption fight

icon09/09/20200
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung

icon20/08/20200
Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late Novembericon

Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late November

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/07/2020

Hanoi is in the midst of thoroughly evaluating and negotiating with relevant organisations in an effort to host the debut Vietnam Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in late November of this year.

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnamicon

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/06/2020

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threaticon

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat

PHOTOS
27/04/2020

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policyicon

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy

PHOTOS
05/04/2020

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

nCoV: Hanoi prepares for worst situationicon

nCoV: Hanoi prepares for worst situation

SOCIETY
02/02/2020

The city's leader asks local authorities to ensure enough resources to deal with the epidemic in the worst scenario.

Hanoi mayor urges stock of 20 million medical masks for possible nCoV outbreakicon

Hanoi mayor urges stock of 20 million medical masks for possible nCoV outbreak

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

The city's leader requires the health sector to be well-prepared for the worse situation.

Spring Press Festival 2020 kicks off in Hanoiicon

Spring Press Festival 2020 kicks off in Hanoi

SOCIETY
15/01/2020

The two-day event offers a good opportunity for central and capital press agencies to meet and review their progress during the past year.

Hanoi chairman instructs drastic measures against air pollutionicon

Hanoi chairman instructs drastic measures against air pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for a range of measures to ease the current severe air pollution.

Japan’s JEBO apologizes for misunderstanding Hanoi leader’s statementicon

Japan’s JEBO apologizes for misunderstanding Hanoi leader’s statement

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has yet to seek permission from the government of Hanoi to clean up a section of the To Lich River and has tendered an apology to the municipal chairman over the misunderstanding.

JEBO rejects Hanoi Chairman's statement on To Lich River clean-upicon

JEBO rejects Hanoi Chairman's statement on To Lich River clean-up

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/12/2019

The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has published an announcement by the Hanoi government on its permission.

Hanoi mayor honoured with Italy’s Order of Meriticon

Hanoi mayor honoured with Italy’s Order of Merit

POLITICS
25/11/2019

Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro on November 23 presented his country’s Order of Merit to Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Hanoi to pilot seven online public services on national portalicon

Hanoi to pilot seven online public services on national portal

POLITICS
20/11/2019

At present, Hanoi is operating a public service portal to better process administrative procedures, with 54 million documents handled since 2016, of which 99% were on time.

Hanoi seeks to strengthen ties with Israeli, British partnersicon

Hanoi seeks to strengthen ties with Israeli, British partners

POLITICS
14/11/2019

A delegation of the Hanoi People’s Committee paid working visits to Israel and the UK from November 4-13 to seek ways to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital and the two countries’ cities, partners and businesses.

Hanoi chairman discusses liability for water pollution incidenticon

Hanoi chairman discusses liability for water pollution incident

SOCIETY
05/11/2019

Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of Hanoi City’s government, on behalf of the municipal leaders, has pledged to learn from past mistakes in handling the water contamination incident involving the Da River.

Hanoi mayor wants to recall old cars, motorbikesicon

Hanoi mayor wants to recall old cars, motorbikes

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/10/2019

Saying that private vehicles are the biggest source of pollution, Hanoi’s Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung supports the policy to recall old cars and motorbikes.

Hanoi chairman eases concerns about metro station locationicon

Hanoi chairman eases concerns about metro station location

SOCIETY
26/09/2019

The underground station on Hanoi’s future metro line 2 will not harm historical sites surrounding Hoan Kiem, reassured Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the municipal people’s committee.

F1 CEO inspects construction of Hanoi’s race trackicon

F1 CEO inspects construction of Hanoi’s race track

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/08/2019

Hanoi’s race track is a combination of racing in tight and twisty streets with super-speedway, which has been designed in a way that could deliver astonishing moments for F1 fans from all over the world.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 