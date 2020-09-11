Nguyen Duc Chung
The losses in the cases related to the former Hanoi Mayor include VND19.8 billion related to a digital bidding package and VND41 billion in a project to treat polluted lakes using inoculant Redoxy-3C in Hanoi.
08/07/2020
Hanoi is in the midst of thoroughly evaluating and negotiating with relevant organisations in an effort to host the debut Vietnam Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in late November of this year.
29/06/2020
Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.
27/04/2020
With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
05/04/2020
No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.
02/02/2020
The city's leader asks local authorities to ensure enough resources to deal with the epidemic in the worst scenario.
01/02/2020
The city's leader requires the health sector to be well-prepared for the worse situation.
15/01/2020
The two-day event offers a good opportunity for central and capital press agencies to meet and review their progress during the past year.
20/12/2019
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for a range of measures to ease the current severe air pollution.
11/12/2019
The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has yet to seek permission from the government of Hanoi to clean up a section of the To Lich River and has tendered an apology to the municipal chairman over the misunderstanding.
09/12/2019
The Japan Environment and Business Organization (JEBO) has published an announcement by the Hanoi government on its permission.
25/11/2019
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro on November 23 presented his country’s Order of Merit to Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.
20/11/2019
At present, Hanoi is operating a public service portal to better process administrative procedures, with 54 million documents handled since 2016, of which 99% were on time.
14/11/2019
A delegation of the Hanoi People’s Committee paid working visits to Israel and the UK from November 4-13 to seek ways to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital and the two countries’ cities, partners and businesses.
05/11/2019
Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of Hanoi City’s government, on behalf of the municipal leaders, has pledged to learn from past mistakes in handling the water contamination incident involving the Da River.
25/10/2019
Saying that private vehicles are the biggest source of pollution, Hanoi’s Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung supports the policy to recall old cars and motorbikes.
26/09/2019
The underground station on Hanoi’s future metro line 2 will not harm historical sites surrounding Hoan Kiem, reassured Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the municipal people’s committee.
06/08/2019
Hanoi’s race track is a combination of racing in tight and twisty streets with super-speedway, which has been designed in a way that could deliver astonishing moments for F1 fans from all over the world.