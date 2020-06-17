Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 25/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/06/2020 01:29:53 (GMT +7)

tag
 

nguyen dynasty

tin tức về nguyen dynasty mới nhất

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynastyicon
TRAVEL17/06/20200

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty

Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.

 
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh

icon04/06/20200
Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum

Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum

icon29/05/20200
Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities in picturesicon

Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities in pictures

PHOTOS
03/01/2020

Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities, a must-see destination in Hue Imperial City, is a place preserving tens of thousands of unique artifacts, mostly related to the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

Exhibition reenacts old-time Hanoi in Nguyen dynastyicon

Exhibition reenacts old-time Hanoi in Nguyen dynasty

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019

The exhibition will start on November 22 at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

Sydney exhibition features Nguyen Dynasty-inspired artworks, designsicon

Sydney exhibition features Nguyen Dynasty-inspired artworks, designs

VIETNAM & WORLD
17/09/2019

An exhibition took place in Sydney, Australia on September 6 – 15, featuring artworks and designs inspired by Vietnamese culture during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945).

Bronze cannon dating back to feudal era introduced to publicicon

Bronze cannon dating back to feudal era introduced to public

VIDEO
04/09/2019

During the fight against the French colonial empire, the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) put into the battle bronze cannons, with many of them being lost to the enemy.

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasuresicon

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

TRAVEL
14/08/2019

The Imperial Citadel of Hue boasts many ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), which was recognised as national treasures. They include a set of nine tripod cauldrons in The Mieu yard.

Project on TV series about Nguyen Dynasty launchedicon

Project on TV series about Nguyen Dynasty launched

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/06/2019

A TV series about the Nguyen Dynasty in the 19th century will be filmed next month by a private film company in HCM City.

A visit to Hue's Luc Bo Cultural Spaceicon

A visit to Hue's Luc Bo Cultural Space

TRAVEL
02/05/2019

Luc Bo Cultural Space in Hue Citadel in the central city of Hue used to be Phu Phu chinh (the office of the highest ranking mandarins supporting a young king in dealing with national affairs) in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 