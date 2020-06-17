nguyen dynasty
Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.
03/01/2020
Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities, a must-see destination in Hue Imperial City, is a place preserving tens of thousands of unique artifacts, mostly related to the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).
17/09/2019
An exhibition took place in Sydney, Australia on September 6 – 15, featuring artworks and designs inspired by Vietnamese culture during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945).
04/09/2019
During the fight against the French colonial empire, the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) put into the battle bronze cannons, with many of them being lost to the enemy.
14/08/2019
The Imperial Citadel of Hue boasts many ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), which was recognised as national treasures. They include a set of nine tripod cauldrons in The Mieu yard.
09/06/2019
A TV series about the Nguyen Dynasty in the 19th century will be filmed next month by a private film company in HCM City.
02/05/2019
Luc Bo Cultural Space in Hue Citadel in the central city of Hue used to be Phu Phu chinh (the office of the highest ranking mandarins supporting a young king in dealing with national affairs) in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).