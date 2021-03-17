 
Opportunities for Vietnam to become a developed country by 2045icon
FEATURE15 giờ trước0

Opportunities for Vietnam to become a developed country by 2045

The challenges posed by innovation are huge, but offer an opportunity for Vietnam to become a developed country by 2045.
 
VN tech firms and the "Make in Vietnam" program

VN tech firms and the "Make in Vietnam" program

icon17/03/20210
Ministry of Information and Communication with new missions, new space

Ministry of Information and Communication with new missions, new space

icon13/01/20210
Hanoi hosts national forum on development of digital enterprisesicon

Hanoi hosts national forum on development of digital enterprises

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/12/2020
A national forum aimed at fostering the development of local digital enterprises kicked off on December 23 in the capital as part of a one-year review since the implementation of the “Make in Vietnam” strategy.
Vietnam to launch mobile money in Juneicon

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June

BUSINESS
25/05/2020
Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.
Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online servicesicon

Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/03/2020
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has called on the community of digital technology firms to be more creative and provide more services on online platforms.
Government enlists tech companies in Coronavirus fighticon

Government enlists tech companies in Coronavirus fight

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/02/2020
Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Manh Hung has called on all organizations and companies in the information and communications sector to join the efforts to combat the coronavirus, especially propaganda efforts.  
Fighting fake news on interneticon

Fighting fake news on internet

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/12/2019
Fake news on the internet is posing major challenges to Vietnam’s national construction and defense destabilizing national politics, and eroding people’s trust in the Party. Government agencies are taking steps to deal with this fake news.
Cyber security protects national interestsicon

Cyber security protects national interests

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019
Rapid technological development has given people more ways to access and share information on the Internet. It has also created conditions for more sophisticated cyber attacks.
Reluctance to act biggest threat to VN's development: PMicon

Reluctance to act biggest threat to VN's development: PM

POLITICS
09/11/2019
The greatest challenge to Vietnam's development was a lack of aspiration to move forward while the biggest threat was reluctance to take action due to fear of responsibilityNguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday.
Vietnamese social networks expect 90m users amid competition with Facebookicon

Vietnamese social networks expect 90m users amid competition with Facebook

POLITICS
08/11/2019
Vietnamese social networks were set to have 90 million users by the end of 2020, the communications minister said on Friday, as the Government kept pushing hard to break the foreign monopoly in Vietnam.
Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million usersicon

Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million users

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019
Will the third internet wave bring opportunities to Vietnam’s social networks that aim to gain users from Facebook?
How will Vietnam’s social networks compete?icon

How will Vietnam’s social networks compete?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/09/2019
Lotus, the newly launched ‘made in Vietnam’ social network, aims to focus on distributing content for press agencies and entertainment content producers.
Vietnam vows to collect tax from cross-border servicesicon

Vietnam vows to collect tax from cross-border services

BUSINESS
14/09/2019
The collection of tax from cross-border services, or services provided by foreign firms via internet to users in Vietnam, is included in the amended Tax Management Tax, expected to take effect in early 2020.
Vietnam puts high hopes on 5Gicon

Vietnam puts high hopes on 5G

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019
Vietnam cherishes a ambitious plan to become one of the first countries trying 5G, called the ‘highway of the digital economy’.
Vietnam’s new social network to focus on contenticon

Vietnam’s new social network to focus on content

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019
Lotus is believed to be a direct rival to Facebook in Vietnam, but it is still too early to say if it can defeat the giant.
Vietnam, Timor Leste look to promote relationsicon

Vietnam, Timor Leste look to promote relations

POLITICS
30/08/2019
Timor Leste always appreciates the support of Vietnam for his country during the war time and in the last 20 years as well, Prime Minister of Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak told the special envoy of Vietnamese PM Nguyen Manh Hung.  
Vietnamese social networks thrive amid Facebook dominanceicon

Vietnamese social networks thrive amid Facebook dominance

FEATURE
26/08/2019
Since the beginning of 2019, there have been three social networks established in Vietnam.
Online public services – foundation of e-Governmenticon

Online public services – foundation of e-Government

POLITICS
16/08/2019
The full online provision of public services is an important link in the administrative reform programme and the foundation of an e-Government, according to Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.
Is Vietnam challenging Facebook to single combat?icon

Is Vietnam challenging Facebook to single combat?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/08/2019
To build a Vietnamese social network and cement its position in Vietnam, the first thing that needs to be done is to defeat Facebook.
 
 
