Nguyen Phu Trong
The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.
19/01/2020
The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.
26/12/2019
The year 2019 has marked a successful year for Vietnam's Party and State leaders to further boost international relations through their overseas trips.
21/10/2019
The Belgium – Vietnam Friendship Association and its Chairman Pierre Grega have been awarded the Friendship Order of Vietnam for their contributions to reinforcing the two countries’ friendship, solidarity and people-to-people cooperation.
11/10/2019
The analysis must be predictable about the global and regional situation and impact on the country.
29/08/2019
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Hanoi on August 28.
28/08/2019
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Hanoi on August 28.
10/05/2017
"Đây là bài học sâu sắc không chỉ đối với đồng chí Đinh La Thăng mà đối với tất cả chúng ta”, Tổng bí thư nói.