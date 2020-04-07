Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATURE07/04/2020

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

 
Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19

30/03/2020
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

20/03/2020
10 major corruption cases to be tried this year

10 major corruption cases to be tried this year

POLITICS
19/01/2020

The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has asked the competent agencies to proceed with first-instance hearings this year for 10 serious corruption cases that have provoked extreme public concern.

VN Party and State leaders' overseas visits in 2019

VN Party and State leaders’ overseas visits in 2019

FEATURE
26/12/2019

The year 2019 has marked a successful year for Vietnam's Party and State leaders to further boost international relations through their overseas trips.

Friendship order conferred upon Belgian association

Friendship order conferred upon Belgian association

VIETNAM & WORLD
21/10/2019

The Belgium – Vietnam Friendship Association and its Chairman Pierre Grega have been awarded the Friendship Order of Vietnam for their contributions to reinforcing the two countries’ friendship, solidarity and people-to-people cooperation.

VN Communist Party members asked to ponder East Sea situation

VN Communist Party members asked to ponder East Sea situation

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
11/10/2019

The analysis must be predictable about the global and regional situation and impact on the country.

VN Party leader-President receives Malaysian Prime Minister

VN Party leader-President receives Malaysian Prime Minister

POLITICS
29/08/2019

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Hanoi on August 28.

Vietnamese leaders meet Malaysian PM

Vietnamese leaders meet Malaysian PM

POLITICS
28/08/2019

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Hanoi on August 28.

Tổng bí thư: Kỷ luật đồng chí Đinh La Thăng là bài học sâu sắc

Tổng bí thư: Kỷ luật đồng chí Đinh La Thăng là bài học sâu sắc

Chính trị
10/05/2017
"Đây là bài học sâu sắc không chỉ đối với đồng chí Đinh La Thăng mà đối với tất cả chúng ta”, Tổng bí thư nói.
 
 
