Nguyen Quang Hai

tin tức về Nguyen Quang Hai mới nhất

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Threeicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS11/05/20200

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

 
Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes

icon10/05/20200
Best goals of Vietnam football team

Best goals of Vietnam football team

icon20/04/20200
Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asiaicon

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.

Vietnam games named among top five fixtures of AFC U23 Championshipicon

Vietnam games named among top five fixtures of AFC U23 Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

VOV.VN - Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam U23 team from 2018 have been named twice in a list of the five most memorable matches in the history of the AFC U23 Championship, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation.

Quang Hai named as captain of Vietnam’s U22 squadicon

Quang Hai named as captain of Vietnam’s U22 squad

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The head coach of the Vietnamese U22 squad Park Hang-seo has named midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai as the team’s captain ahead of the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.

Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand again in World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand again in World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/11/2019

Vietnam tied goalless with Thailand in their second leg in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.

Quang Hai named V.League 2019’s best playericon

Quang Hai named V.League 2019’s best player

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

Vietnam’s midfield Nguyen Quang Hai has been recognised for his quality over the past season by being named as the best player in the V.League during the 2019 season, as announced by the Vietnam Professional Football Company.

Park Hang-seo receives nomination for Best Coach in AFF Awards 2019icon

Park Hang-seo receives nomination for Best Coach in AFF Awards 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/10/2019

Vietnam’s national football team’s head coach Park Hang-seo has been nominated for the title of Best Coach in the AFF Awards 2019, which will be held in Hanoi on November 8.

 
 
