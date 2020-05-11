Nguyen Quang Hai
tin tức về Nguyen Quang Hai mới nhất
Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.
16/12/2019
VOV.VN - Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam U23 team from 2018 have been named twice in a list of the five most memorable matches in the history of the AFC U23 Championship, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation.
22/11/2019
The head coach of the Vietnamese U22 squad Park Hang-seo has named midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai as the team’s captain ahead of the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.
20/11/2019
Vietnam tied goalless with Thailand in their second leg in the 2020 World Cup qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.
06/11/2019
Vietnam’s midfield Nguyen Quang Hai has been recognised for his quality over the past season by being named as the best player in the V.League during the 2019 season, as announced by the Vietnam Professional Football Company.
29/10/2019
Vietnam’s national football team’s head coach Park Hang-seo has been nominated for the title of Best Coach in the AFF Awards 2019, which will be held in Hanoi on November 8.