nguyen quoc dung

tin tức về nguyen quoc dung mới nhất

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FMicon
POLITICS3 giờ trước0

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

 
ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs

icon3 giờ trước0
Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic

Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic

icon14 giờ trước0
ASEAN senior officials meet onlineicon

ASEAN senior officials meet online

POLITICS
19/05/2020

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level was held on Monday online with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, in attendance.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fighticon

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
02/04/2020

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

Vietnam wants to sustain ASEAN resilience to global challenges: Deputy FMicon

Vietnam wants to sustain ASEAN resilience to global challenges: Deputy FM

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meetingicon

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting

POLITICS
24/10/2019

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended a Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on October 23.

ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoiicon

ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi

SOCIETY
18/08/2019

Staff of the embassies of ASEAN member states in Hanoi and their families joined a host of activities in Hanoi on August 18 within the framework of ASEAN Family Day 2019.

New Zealand helps Vietnamese officials boost English skillsicon

New Zealand helps Vietnamese officials boost English skills

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

The New Zealand Government is sponsoring a four-week English language training course for Vietnamese officials in preparation for the country’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2020.

Vietnamese officials active at 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetingicon

Vietnamese officials active at 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

POLITICS
31/07/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined other ASEAN foreign ministers in the meeting with representatives of ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Bangkok on July 30.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Australian Ambassadoricon

Friendship Order bestowed upon Australian Ambassador

POLITICS
27/06/2019

Outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittick was presented with a Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 26.

 
 
