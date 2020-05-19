nguyen quoc dung
The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region,
19/05/2020
The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level was held on Monday online with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, in attendance.
02/04/2020
A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.
15/12/2019
Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.
24/10/2019
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended a Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on October 23.
18/08/2019
Staff of the embassies of ASEAN member states in Hanoi and their families joined a host of activities in Hanoi on August 18 within the framework of ASEAN Family Day 2019.
14/08/2019
The New Zealand Government is sponsoring a four-week English language training course for Vietnamese officials in preparation for the country’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2020.
31/07/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined other ASEAN foreign ministers in the meeting with representatives of ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Bangkok on July 30.
27/06/2019
Outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittick was presented with a Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 26.