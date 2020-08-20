Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.

 
41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens

41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens

icon1 giờ trước0
AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity

AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity

icon7 giờ trước0
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

POLITICS
20/08/2020

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world's NA female heads

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads

POLITICS
18/08/2020

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA's ninth session

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session

POLITICS
15/06/2020

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service

POLITICS
24/03/2020

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session

POLITICS
24/03/2020

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitals

Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitals

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported by the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.

VN Party and State leaders' overseas visits in 2019

VN Party and State leaders’ overseas visits in 2019

FEATURE
26/12/2019

The year 2019 has marked a successful year for Vietnam's Party and State leaders to further boost international relations through their overseas trips.

Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting

Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting

POLITICS
12/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin yesterday co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit

POLITICS
09/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.

Policies manifesting to enhance sci-tech sphere

Policies manifesting to enhance sci-tech sphere

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019

The government will enact new mechanisms to attract more investment into science, technology, and innovation, turning these sectors into the economy’s key impetuses for further growth and labour productivity improvement.

Kazakhstani lower house's chairman to visit Vietnam

Kazakhstani lower house’s chairman to visit Vietnam

POLITICS
10/11/2019

Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 13-15.

Vietnamese NA Chairwoman visits Laos

Vietnamese NA Chairwoman visits Laos

POLITICS
27/09/2019

Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is paying a visit to Laos. She met with with her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou and Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane yesterday.

40th AIPA General Assembly concludes, Vietnam becomes Chair

40th AIPA General Assembly concludes, Vietnam becomes Chair

POLITICS
29/08/2019

The 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) wrapped up in Bangkok on August 29.

NA Chairwoman visits Thailand's Udon Thani province

NA Chairwoman visits Thailand’s Udon Thani province

POLITICS
29/08/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 28 visited Udon Thani province, as part of her ongoing official visit to Thailand.

Vietnam values strategic partnership with Thailand: NA leader

Vietnam values strategic partnership with Thailand: NA leader

POLITICS
27/08/2019

Chairwoman of the NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai in Bangkok on August 27.

Vietnamese NA leader meets her counterparts on sidelines of AIPA 40

Vietnamese NA leader meets her counterparts on sidelines of AIPA 40

POLITICS
27/08/2019

Chairwoman of the NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin and Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki in Bangkok yesterday.

NA leader calls for stronger AIPA-ASEAN partnership

NA leader calls for stronger AIPA-ASEAN partnership

POLITICS
26/08/2019

AIPA supports the regional grouping’s efforts in realizing and associating the ASEAN Vision 2025 as well as ASEAN’s initiatives in strengthening regional connectivity.

 
 
