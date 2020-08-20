Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan
The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.
20/08/2020
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.
18/08/2020
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.
15/06/2020
The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.
24/03/2020
The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.
24/03/2020
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
08/01/2020
Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported by the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.
26/12/2019
The year 2019 has marked a successful year for Vietnam's Party and State leaders to further boost international relations through their overseas trips.
12/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin yesterday co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.
09/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.
18/11/2019
The government will enact new mechanisms to attract more investment into science, technology, and innovation, turning these sectors into the economy’s key impetuses for further growth and labour productivity improvement.
10/11/2019
Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 13-15.
27/09/2019
Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is paying a visit to Laos. She met with with her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou and Lao PM Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane yesterday.
29/08/2019
The 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) wrapped up in Bangkok on August 29.
29/08/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 28 visited Udon Thani province, as part of her ongoing official visit to Thailand.
27/08/2019
Chairwoman of the NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai in Bangkok on August 27.
27/08/2019
Chairwoman of the NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin and Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki in Bangkok yesterday.
26/08/2019
AIPA supports the regional grouping’s efforts in realizing and associating the ASEAN Vision 2025 as well as ASEAN’s initiatives in strengthening regional connectivity.