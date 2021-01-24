nguyen van quyet
Hanoi FC striker Nguyen Van Quyet, who recently won the 2020 Vietnamese Golden Ball, has been honoured as the most valuable athlete of the country in 2020
14/05/2020
Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.
03/04/2020
Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
31/07/2019
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have named six Vietnamese players from both Becamex Binh Duong FC and Hanoi FC who could play a key role in the upcoming AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal finals.