nguyen van quyet

tin tức về nguyen van quyet mới nhất

Footballer Nguyen Van Quyet named Vietnam’s most valuable athlete in 2020icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS10 giờ trước0

Footballer Nguyen Van Quyet named Vietnam’s most valuable athlete in 2020

Hanoi FC striker Nguyen Van Quyet, who recently won the 2020 Vietnamese Golden Ball, has been honoured as the most valuable athlete of the country in 2020
 
Golden Ball winner Quyet revels in success

Golden Ball winner Quyet revels in success

icon24/01/20210
Winners of 2020 Golden Ball award announced

Winners of 2020 Golden Ball award announced

icon13/01/20210
Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 historyicon

Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/05/2020
Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.
Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cupicon

Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/04/2020
Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Six Vietnamese players to look out for in AFC Cup finalicon

Six Vietnamese players to look out for in AFC Cup final

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/07/2019
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have named six Vietnamese players from both Becamex Binh Duong FC and Hanoi FC who could play a key role in the upcoming AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal finals.
 
 
