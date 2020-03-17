Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

06/04/2020 14:47:11 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Nguyen Xuan Phuc

tin tức về Nguyen Xuan Phuc mới nhất

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policyicon
PHOTOS22 giờ trước0

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

 
When reform becomes quiet

When reform becomes quiet

icon17/03/20200
Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19

Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19

icon16/03/20200
Plastic packagers looking to Vietnamicon

Plastic packagers looking to Vietnam

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

The unfavourable prospects of the Thai packaging industry, dimmed by the ban on single-use plastic bags in the country, may force packaging manufacturers to shift business to nearby markets like Vietnam.

Vietnam offers China US$500,000 aid for fighting coronavirusicon

Vietnam offers China US$500,000 aid for fighting coronavirus

POLITICS
01/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that Vietnam is willing to coordinate efforts with China in fighting the new coronavirus epidemic.

PM approves Vietnam national strategy for financial inclusion until 2025icon

PM approves Vietnam national strategy for financial inclusion until 2025

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

By the end of 2025, Vietnam targets to have at least 80% of adults in the country to have bank accounts and the number of non-cash transactions to expand 20 – 25% annually.

US Development Finance eyes to invest in Vietnamese enterprisesicon

US Development Finance eyes to invest in Vietnamese enterprises

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

US Development Finance Corporation is committed to investing in Vietnam, particularly in energy, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Vietnam to imports 100,000 tons of pork in Q1 to offset shortageicon

Vietnam to imports 100,000 tons of pork in Q1 to offset shortage

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.

VN central bank aims to keep inflation below 4% againicon

VN central bank aims to keep inflation below 4% again

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam aims to again curb the inflation below 4 percent and sustain the monetary market this year, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung told a teleconference of the banking sector in Hanoi on January 2.

VN Party and State leaders’ overseas visits in 2019icon

VN Party and State leaders’ overseas visits in 2019

FEATURE
26/12/2019

The year 2019 has marked a successful year for Vietnam's Party and State leaders to further boost international relations through their overseas trips.

Upbeat outlook on Korean investment in Vietnamicon

Upbeat outlook on Korean investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

The Vietnamese government now also places high expectation for new Korean investment, especially in advanced and new technologies.

Vietnam’s stable macroeconomy in 2019 drives following yearsicon

Vietnam’s stable macroeconomy in 2019 drives following years

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Despite difficulties and challenges, 2019 has been a year in which Vietnam's economy gained comprehensive results in many fields and met the set goals. These results will be a foundation for next year’s goals.

S.Korea’s SK Group sets up US$860-million investment fund in Vietnamicon

S.Korea’s SK Group sets up US$860-million investment fund in Vietnam

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Both SK Group and South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) would contribute US$430 million to the fund.

Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmaricon

Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar

POLITICS
17/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (Myanmar time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18.

PM hosts welcome party praising Vietnamese football’s success at SEA Gamesicon

PM hosts welcome party praising Vietnamese football’s success at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019

A welcome party in Hanoi led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was put on for both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s football teams.

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%icon

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.

Samsung to employ 3,000 local engineers for US$300 million R&amp;D center in Hanoiicon

Samsung to employ 3,000 local engineers for US$300 million R&D center in Hanoi

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

Samsung would continue to increase investment in R&D and supporting industries in Vietnam and seeks more support from the Vietnamese government, said Lee Jae-young, vice chairman of Samsung.

58% of Samsung smartphone revenue comes from Vietnam: PMicon

58% of Samsung smartphone revenue comes from Vietnam: PM

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Around 50% of Samsung's smartphones and tablets are produced in Vietnam and exported to 128 countries and territories.

US to equip another ship for Vietnam coast guardicon

US to equip another ship for Vietnam coast guard

POLITICS
22/11/2019

The move is part of activities to enhance the defense ties in the course of China's militarization in the East Sea.

1,000 Japanese officials, enterprises to visit Vietnam early 2020icon

1,000 Japanese officials, enterprises to visit Vietnam early 2020

POLITICS
20/11/2019

The Vietnamese government gives priority to the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 