No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.
14/02/2020
The unfavourable prospects of the Thai packaging industry, dimmed by the ban on single-use plastic bags in the country, may force packaging manufacturers to shift business to nearby markets like Vietnam.
01/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that Vietnam is willing to coordinate efforts with China in fighting the new coronavirus epidemic.
25/01/2020
By the end of 2025, Vietnam targets to have at least 80% of adults in the country to have bank accounts and the number of non-cash transactions to expand 20 – 25% annually.
10/01/2020
US Development Finance Corporation is committed to investing in Vietnam, particularly in energy, healthcare and infrastructure development.
10/01/2020
Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.
03/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam aims to again curb the inflation below 4 percent and sustain the monetary market this year, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung told a teleconference of the banking sector in Hanoi on January 2.
26/12/2019
The year 2019 has marked a successful year for Vietnam's Party and State leaders to further boost international relations through their overseas trips.
24/12/2019
The Vietnamese government now also places high expectation for new Korean investment, especially in advanced and new technologies.
23/12/2019
Despite difficulties and challenges, 2019 has been a year in which Vietnam's economy gained comprehensive results in many fields and met the set goals. These results will be a foundation for next year’s goals.
19/12/2019
Both SK Group and South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) would contribute US$430 million to the fund.
17/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (Myanmar time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18.
12/12/2019
A welcome party in Hanoi led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was put on for both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s football teams.
04/12/2019
The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.
29/11/2019
Samsung would continue to increase investment in R&D and supporting industries in Vietnam and seeks more support from the Vietnamese government, said Lee Jae-young, vice chairman of Samsung.
25/11/2019
Around 50% of Samsung's smartphones and tablets are produced in Vietnam and exported to 128 countries and territories.
22/11/2019
The move is part of activities to enhance the defense ties in the course of China's militarization in the East Sea.
20/11/2019
The Vietnamese government gives priority to the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership.