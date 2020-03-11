Nha Trang
tin tức về Nha Trang mới nhất
If you are a sea lover, a road trip along the central coastal road of Vietnam must definitely play a prominent part of your road trip plans.
08/03/2020
The tourism sector of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has been seriously hit by the outbreak of a disease caused by new coronavirus (COVID-19).
27/02/2020
TAND tỉnh Khánh Hòa hôm nay đưa Phó chủ tịch UBND TP Nha Trang Lê Huy Toàn cùng 4 bị cáo khác ra xét xử liên quan đến các sai phạm xảy ra tại dự án khu đô thị Hoàng Long.
24/02/2020
US magazine Forbes has listed Hon Ong (Whale Island) in the central province of Khánh Hòa among the 10 must-dive destinations this year.
21/02/2020
The number of Russian tourists visiting Nha Trang has remained stable, despite Vietnam being among one of several countries globally to be impacted by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
21/02/2020
Sở GTVT Khánh Hòa vừa có văn bản báo cáo UBND tỉnh này đồng ý với đề xuất của doanh nghiệp theo phương án di dời ga Nha Trang ra khỏi nội đô và dành khu “đất vàng” gần 36.500m2 để xây cao ốc 35 tầng.
21/02/2020
Tới đây, HĐND tỉnh Khánh Hòa sẽ kiểm tra, rà soát, giám sát 30 dự án đầu tư ngoài ngân sách ở khu vực phía Bắc thành phố Nha Trang.
19/02/2020
The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association has proposed allowing travel firms to withdraw 50% of their compulsory deposits at banks to maintain their operations and pay salaries as they are facing hardships due to Covid-19.
19/02/2020
Dù bị ảnh hưởng của dịch Covid-19, lượng khách Nga đến Nha Trang (Khánh Hòa) vẫn rất ổn định. Đều đặn 3-5 chuyến bay, với 300-350 khách/chuyến, mỗi ngày Khánh Hòa đón cả nghìn du khách.
12/02/2020
Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
12/02/2020
Some restaurants in Nha Trang City in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa have had to temporarily close due to the sharp customer fall amid the coronavirus spread.
11/02/2020
- Căn biệt thự mới tậu của vợ chồng nữ ca sĩ nằm sát bờ biển Nha Trang, được sử dụng để nghỉ dưỡng.
31/01/2020
Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.
30/01/2020
Sáng 29/1, khách du lịch Trung Quốc gần như "vắng bóng" trên tuyến phố Tây Nha Trang sau khi các doanh nghiệp đón khách Trung Quốc tạm dừng hoạt động vì ảnh hưởng bởi dịch viêm phổi lạ Vũ Hán.
29/01/2020
Mùng 4 Tết, lượng khách du lịch đến Vũng Tàu ngày càng nhiều, khiến hầu hết quán nhậu trên các đường Phó Đức Chính, Hoàng Hoa Thám... chật kín khách.
27/01/2020
Lo ngại virus corona, nhiều du khách Trung Quốc đeo khẩu trang kín mít khi tham quan các điểm du lịch ở TP Nha Trang.
26/01/2020
Themed "Nha Trang-Colors of the Sea", the 2019 National Tourism Year ended successfully. Festival activities boosted the province’s tourism development and introduced Vietnam’s sea tourism to domestic and international tourists.
20/01/2020
A host of tour operators in Ho Chi Minh City have reported their business looks brisk for the upcoming Tet holiday.