Nha Trang

tin tức về Nha Trang mới nhất

Crossing Indochina Road Trip: Homeward boundicon
TRAVEL13 giờ trước0

Crossing Indochina Road Trip: Homeward bound

If you are a sea lover, a road trip along the central coastal road of Vietnam must definitely play a prominent part of your road trip plans.

 
Khánh Hoà chỉ đạo khẩn xử lý vi phạm tại Khu du lịch đảo Hòn Tằm

Khánh Hoà chỉ đạo khẩn xử lý vi phạm tại Khu du lịch đảo Hòn Tằm

icon11/03/20200
Khánh Hòa chỉ đạo khẩn xử lý dứt điểm sai phạm tại dự án Ocean View Nha Trang

Khánh Hòa chỉ đạo khẩn xử lý dứt điểm sai phạm tại dự án Ocean View Nha Trang

icon09/03/20200
Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa remains safe, attractive destinationicon

Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa remains safe, attractive destination

VIDEO
08/03/2020

The tourism sector of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has been seriously hit by the outbreak of a disease caused by new coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Phó chủ tịch TP Nha Trang Lê Huy Toàn hầu tòaicon

Phó chủ tịch TP Nha Trang Lê Huy Toàn hầu tòa

Ký sự pháp đình
27/02/2020

TAND tỉnh Khánh Hòa hôm nay đưa Phó chủ tịch UBND TP Nha Trang Lê Huy Toàn cùng 4 bị cáo khác ra xét xử liên quan đến các sai phạm xảy ra tại dự án khu đô thị Hoàng Long.

Nha Trang among top 10 destinations for diving in 2020icon

Nha Trang among top 10 destinations for diving in 2020

TRAVEL
24/02/2020

US magazine Forbes has listed Hon Ong (Whale Island) in the central province of Khánh Hòa among the 10 must-dive destinations this year.

Khanh Hoa remains popular with Russian tourists amid COVID-19 fearsicon

Khanh Hoa remains popular with Russian tourists amid COVID-19 fears

VIDEO
21/02/2020

The number of Russian tourists visiting Nha Trang has remained stable, despite Vietnam being among one of several countries globally to be impacted by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ga Nha Trang được đề xuất di dời thế nào?icon

Ga Nha Trang được đề xuất di dời thế nào?

Dự án
21/02/2020

Sở GTVT Khánh Hòa vừa có văn bản báo cáo UBND tỉnh này đồng ý với đề xuất của doanh nghiệp theo phương án di dời ga Nha Trang ra khỏi nội đô và dành khu “đất vàng” gần 36.500m2 để xây cao ốc 35 tầng. 

Rà soát sai phạm 30 dự án phía Bắc thành phố Nha Trangicon

Rà soát sai phạm 30 dự án phía Bắc thành phố Nha Trang

Dự án
21/02/2020


Tới đây, HĐND tỉnh Khánh Hòa sẽ kiểm tra, rà soát, giám sát 30 dự án đầu tư ngoài ngân sách ở khu vực phía Bắc thành phố Nha Trang.

Khanh Hoa tourism association proposes slashing compulsory deposits to support travel firmsicon

Khanh Hoa tourism association proposes slashing compulsory deposits to support travel firms

TRAVEL
19/02/2020

The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Tourism Association has proposed allowing travel firms to withdraw 50% of their compulsory deposits at banks to maintain their operations and pay salaries as they are facing hardships due to Covid-19.

Thuê riêng máy bay, hàng nghìn khách Nga đổ đến Việt Namicon

Thuê riêng máy bay, hàng nghìn khách Nga đổ đến Việt Nam

Thị trường
19/02/2020

Dù bị ảnh hưởng của dịch Covid-19, lượng khách Nga đến Nha Trang (Khánh Hòa) vẫn rất ổn định. Đều đặn 3-5 chuyến bay, với 300-350 khách/chuyến, mỗi ngày Khánh Hòa đón cả nghìn du khách.

Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSOicon

Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSO

TRAVEL
12/02/2020

Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Restaurants in Nha Trang closed amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Restaurants in Nha Trang closed amid coronavirus outbreak

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Some restaurants in Nha Trang City in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa have had to temporarily close due to the sharp customer fall amid the coronavirus spread.

Có gì trong biệt thự triệu đô mới tậu của ca sĩ Thu Minh?icon

Có gì trong biệt thự triệu đô mới tậu của ca sĩ Thu Minh?

Nhà đẹp
11/02/2020

- Căn biệt thự mới tậu của vợ chồng nữ ca sĩ nằm sát bờ biển Nha Trang, được sử dụng để nghỉ dưỡng.

Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreignersicon

Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreigners

VIETNAM & WORLD
31/01/2020

Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.

Cửa hàng vắng khách, lái xe đón khách Trung Quốc thất nghiệp hàng loạticon

Cửa hàng vắng khách, lái xe đón khách Trung Quốc thất nghiệp hàng loạt

Thị trường
30/01/2020

Sáng 29/1, khách du lịch Trung Quốc gần như "vắng bóng" trên tuyến phố Tây Nha Trang sau khi các doanh nghiệp đón khách Trung Quốc tạm dừng hoạt động vì ảnh hưởng bởi dịch viêm phổi lạ Vũ Hán.

Người dân đổ về Vũng Tàu, quán nhậu kín khách đến nửa đêmicon

Người dân đổ về Vũng Tàu, quán nhậu kín khách đến nửa đêm

Thị trường
29/01/2020

Mùng 4 Tết, lượng khách du lịch đến Vũng Tàu ngày càng nhiều, khiến hầu hết quán nhậu trên các đường Phó Đức Chính, Hoàng Hoa Thám... chật kín khách.

Sợ virus corona, khách Trung Quốc bịt khẩu trang kín mít ở Nha Trangicon

Sợ virus corona, khách Trung Quốc bịt khẩu trang kín mít ở Nha Trang

Thời sự
27/01/2020

Lo ngại virus corona, nhiều du khách Trung Quốc đeo khẩu trang kín mít khi tham quan các điểm du lịch ở TP Nha Trang.

National tourism year significant to Vietnam’s tourismicon

National tourism year significant to Vietnam’s tourism

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

Themed "Nha Trang-Colors of the Sea", the 2019 National Tourism Year ended successfully. Festival activities boosted the province’s tourism development and introduced Vietnam’s sea tourism to domestic and international tourists.

Tet tour options in HCM Cityicon

Tet tour options in HCM City

TRAVEL
20/01/2020

A host of tour operators in Ho Chi Minh City have reported their business looks brisk for the upcoming Tet holiday.

 
 
