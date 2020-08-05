night-time economy
Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.
BUSINESS
29/12/2019
Vietnam's night-time economic activities lack diversity and are small in scale, with a focus on food and night markets, or small pedestrian streets.
VIDEO
24/12/2019
Boasting a coastline of over 3000km and stunning beaches, Vietnam has the potential to develop its night time economy.
BUSINESS
22/11/2019
Many retail models and entertainment services in large cities have not been successful when trying to develop a night economy.
BUSINESS
18/11/2019
The UK's night-time economy is now said to be the UK's fifth-biggest industry with annual revenues of £66bn.
BUSINESS
20/09/2019
In July 2019, ministries and people’s committees of central cities and provinces received a request to study Chinese policy on night-time economy development.
BUSINESS
26/08/2019
In many cities and provinces, local authorities are moving ahead with plans to develop night entertainment services, such as walking streets and night markets to attract travelers and develop local economies.
TRAVEL
02/08/2019
Economists and businesses all believe that developing the night-time economy will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.