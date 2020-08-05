Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
night-time economy

tin tức về night-time economy mới nhất

How can VN night-time economy develop?icon
BUSINESS05/08/20200

How can VN night-time economy develop?

Food and Music of An Bang Sea, a night event organized on An Bang Beach in Hoi An City in Quang Nam province last weekend, attracted many visitors.

 
Vietnam to develop night-time economy

Vietnam to develop night-time economy

icon02/08/20200
Night tourism a billion-dollar opportunity ready to be exploited

Night tourism a billion-dollar opportunity ready to be exploited

icon31/12/20190
Vietnam abandons night-time economic resources worth billions of dollarsicon

Vietnam abandons night-time economic resources worth billions of dollars

BUSINESS
29/12/2019

Vietnam's night-time economic activities lack diversity and are small in scale, with a focus on food and night markets, or small pedestrian streets.

Sleepless beaches awaken night time economyicon

Sleepless beaches awaken night time economy

VIDEO
24/12/2019

Boasting a coastline of over 3000km and stunning beaches, Vietnam has the potential to develop its night time economy.

Businesses struggle to light up night-time economy in Vietnamicon

Businesses struggle to light up night-time economy in Vietnam

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

Many retail models and entertainment services in large cities have not been successful when trying to develop a night economy.

The growing importance of the night-time economyicon

The growing importance of the night-time economy

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The UK's night-time economy is now said to be the UK's fifth-biggest industry with annual revenues of £66bn.

Experts argue about night-time economy developmenticon

Experts argue about night-time economy development

BUSINESS
20/09/2019

In July 2019, ministries and people’s committees of central cities and provinces received a request to study Chinese policy on night-time economy development.

Localities build night entertainment plansicon

Localities build night entertainment plans

BUSINESS
26/08/2019

In many cities and provinces, local authorities are moving ahead with plans to develop night entertainment services, such as walking streets and night markets to attract travelers and develop local economies.

How should Vietnam develop its night-time economy?icon

How should Vietnam develop its night-time economy?

TRAVEL
02/08/2019

Economists and businesses all believe that developing the night-time economy will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

 
 
