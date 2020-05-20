Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line mapicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY20/05/20200

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

 
Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law

icon28/04/20200
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions

icon25/04/20200
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/03/2020

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Importers ordered to check for illegal nine-dash line on products

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

The Import-Export Department, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on November 21 told local importers and firms to closely inspect imports and ask their partners to ensure their products do not feature the illegal nine-dash line map.

Film censorship council member resigned due to work pressure

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/11/2019

Nguyen Thi Hong Ngat, deputy chairwoman of Vietnam Cinema Association has decided to resign from being a member of the Central Film Censorship because of the work pressure.

Jackie Chan’s planned visit to Vietnam sparks social media anger

SOCIETY
08/11/2019

Chinese actor Jackie Chan’s planned visit to Vietnam to join Operation Smile Vietnam’s 30th anniversary event has sparked anger on Vietnamese social media due to his support of the Chinese nine-dash line in illustrations of the East Sea.

Legal loopholes allow imports with nine-dash line to enter Vietnam

POLITICS
07/11/2019

Multiple products imported from China featuring the illegal nine-dash line have entered Vietnam recently due to legal loopholes, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh admitted.

Education Ministry requires harsh punishment over book with nine-dash line map

SOCIETY
06/11/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training has asked the Hanoi-based University of Business and Technology to withdraw coursebooks with illicit contents and map showing nine-dash line as well as harsh punishment on individuals and teams.

CJ CGV pays thousands of USD fines for "nine-dash line" movie

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/11/2019

CJ CGV Vietnam has just paid $7,400 in administrative fines for licensing the movie Abominable that includes the argued nine-dash line on the East Sea.

Travel brochure featuring nine-dash line found at ITE HCMC

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

HCMC authorities have discovered a Chinese map with a nine-dash line featured in a Chinese travel brochure was displayed at the International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC), which took place last month in the city.

 
 
