NINE-DASH LINE
tin tức về NINE-DASH LINE mới nhất
The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/03/2020
Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
BUSINESS
24/11/2019
The Import-Export Department, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on November 21 told local importers and firms to closely inspect imports and ask their partners to ensure their products do not feature the illegal nine-dash line map.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/11/2019
Nguyen Thi Hong Ngat, deputy chairwoman of Vietnam Cinema Association has decided to resign from being a member of the Central Film Censorship because of the work pressure.
SOCIETY
08/11/2019
Chinese actor Jackie Chan’s planned visit to Vietnam to join Operation Smile Vietnam’s 30th anniversary event has sparked anger on Vietnamese social media due to his support of the Chinese nine-dash line in illustrations of the East Sea.
POLITICS
07/11/2019
Multiple products imported from China featuring the illegal nine-dash line have entered Vietnam recently due to legal loopholes, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh admitted.
SOCIETY
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Education and Training has asked the Hanoi-based University of Business and Technology to withdraw coursebooks with illicit contents and map showing nine-dash line as well as harsh punishment on individuals and teams.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/11/2019
CJ CGV Vietnam has just paid $7,400 in administrative fines for licensing the movie Abominable that includes the argued nine-dash line on the East Sea.
SOCIETY
17/10/2019
HCMC authorities have discovered a Chinese map with a nine-dash line featured in a Chinese travel brochure was displayed at the International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC), which took place last month in the city.