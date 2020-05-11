Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

17/05/2020 08:20:29 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Ninh Binh

tin tức về Ninh Binh mới nhất

Peace for the soul in Tam Cocicon
TRAVEL11/05/20200

Peace for the soul in Tam Coc

Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

 
Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays

Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays

icon03/05/20200
Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020

Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020

icon26/04/20200
SCMP lists leading five destinations off the beaten track in Vietnamicon

SCMP lists leading five destinations off the beaten track in Vietnam

TRAVEL
06/03/2020

Vietnam's Ninh Binh, Quang Binh, and Lam Dong have been named among the top five locations nationwide which are far off the beaten track and suitable for those travelling on a budget, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign touristsicon

Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign tourists

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

A bear sanctuary in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh has become an attractive destination for tourists, especially foreigners.

Six homestays in Ninh Binh offer unforgettable experience for guestsicon

Six homestays in Ninh Binh offer unforgettable experience for guests

PHOTOS
08/02/2020

Boasting an array of enchanting accommodation, Trang An Valley Bungalow, Chezbeo Homestay, and The Little Village are among the most popular destinations for travelers taking a visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh during weekends.

Vietnamese food: Mountain goaticon

Vietnamese food: Mountain goat

VIDEO
06/02/2020

Goat is an extremely popular dish elsewhere in the world, but in Vietnam it is extra special. And if you want the best goat meat, then Ninh Bình is the place to visit.

Streetside service station serves up surpriseicon

Streetside service station serves up surprise

TRAVEL
04/02/2020

When you travel a long distance these days you stop by a service station to take a rest and get some food. The trick then was to spot where the trucks were to find good fresh at a reasonable price.

Perfect spots for a New Year visit in Ninh Binhicon

Perfect spots for a New Year visit in Ninh Binh

TRAVEL
18/01/2020

Ninh Binh is home to a range of popular activities in addition to a number of picturesque landscapes, including the Trang An Landcape complex, Bai Dinh pagoda, Mua cave, and Van Long lagoon.

1,000 return to work after victorious Tet bonus strikeicon

1,000 return to work after victorious Tet bonus strike

SOCIETY
07/01/2020

More than 1,000 workers from a foreign-invested Taiwanese company in the northern province of Ninh Binh have returned to work after three-day strike over low Tet bonuses.

Illegal construction removed in Trang An Complexicon

Illegal construction removed in Trang An Complex

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Ninh Binh provincial authorities have directed related agencies to remove constructions illegally built in the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

Discovering Am Tien Cave in Ninh Binhicon

Discovering Am Tien Cave in Ninh Binh

PHOTOS
26/11/2019

Coming to Ninh Bình, in addition to famous familiar places such as Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Bai Dinh Pagoda, Mua Cave, Trang An Landscape Complex, the Am Tien Cave has also been an emerging tourist destination for about three years.

European travel firms study tourism cooperation in northern Vietnamicon

European travel firms study tourism cooperation in northern Vietnam

TRAVEL
11/11/2019

A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.

Stop monkeying around with our heritage sitesicon

Stop monkeying around with our heritage sites

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019

Long popular with tourists, the Kong film site in Trang An in the northern province of Ninh Binh was packed up and closed to the public last month.

The serenity of Trang An scenic landscape complexicon

The serenity of Trang An scenic landscape complex

PHOTOS
10/10/2019

Taking a boat trip along the gentle streams and through the scenic caves of Trang An scenic landscape complex is a leisurely and fascinating experience for visitors to Ninh Binh.

Tam Coc- Bich Dong in Autumnicon

Tam Coc- Bich Dong in Autumn

PHOTOS
08/10/2019

Tam Coc – Bich Dong is one of the most appealing destinations of Ninh Binh. Tourists can come here at any time of the year. However, autumn may be the best time to explore its most magnificent charm.

Trang An welcomes over 5 million tourists in a monthicon

Trang An welcomes over 5 million tourists in a month

TRAVEL
20/09/2019

UNESCO recognised Trang An Landscapes complex in Ninh Binh province welcomed over 5.2 million visitors, including 502,000 foreigners in August alone, earning over VND2 trillion (nearly $100 million).

Vietnam featured in Louis Vuitton advertisementicon

Vietnam featured in Louis Vuitton advertisement

VIDEO
13/09/2019

Vietnam is featured in an advertisement released on September 11 by renowned fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Top destinations in Ninh Binhicon

Top destinations in Ninh Binh

TRAVEL
26/08/2019

Home to an array of must-visit attractions such as Mua cave, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, and Thung Nham Bird Park, Ninh Binh has plenty to offer to travelers.

War veteran pays for new bridgesicon

War veteran pays for new bridges

SOCIETY
24/08/2019

Veteran Do Quang San has spent his own money to upgrade and build seven bridges to help people in his home province Ninh Binh travel more conveniently and safely.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 