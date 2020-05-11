Ninh Binh
tin tức về Ninh Binh mới nhất
Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.
TRAVEL
06/03/2020
Vietnam's Ninh Binh, Quang Binh, and Lam Dong have been named among the top five locations nationwide which are far off the beaten track and suitable for those travelling on a budget, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
TRAVEL
25/02/2020
A bear sanctuary in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh has become an attractive destination for tourists, especially foreigners.
PHOTOS
08/02/2020
Boasting an array of enchanting accommodation, Trang An Valley Bungalow, Chezbeo Homestay, and The Little Village are among the most popular destinations for travelers taking a visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh during weekends.
VIDEO
06/02/2020
Goat is an extremely popular dish elsewhere in the world, but in Vietnam it is extra special. And if you want the best goat meat, then Ninh Bình is the place to visit.
TRAVEL
04/02/2020
When you travel a long distance these days you stop by a service station to take a rest and get some food. The trick then was to spot where the trucks were to find good fresh at a reasonable price.
TRAVEL
18/01/2020
Ninh Binh is home to a range of popular activities in addition to a number of picturesque landscapes, including the Trang An Landcape complex, Bai Dinh pagoda, Mua cave, and Van Long lagoon.
SOCIETY
07/01/2020
More than 1,000 workers from a foreign-invested Taiwanese company in the northern province of Ninh Binh have returned to work after three-day strike over low Tet bonuses.
SOCIETY
18/12/2019
Ninh Binh provincial authorities have directed related agencies to remove constructions illegally built in the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.
PHOTOS
26/11/2019
Coming to Ninh Bình, in addition to famous familiar places such as Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Bai Dinh Pagoda, Mua Cave, Trang An Landscape Complex, the Am Tien Cave has also been an emerging tourist destination for about three years.
TRAVEL
11/11/2019
A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019
Long popular with tourists, the Kong film site in Trang An in the northern province of Ninh Binh was packed up and closed to the public last month.
PHOTOS
10/10/2019
Taking a boat trip along the gentle streams and through the scenic caves of Trang An scenic landscape complex is a leisurely and fascinating experience for visitors to Ninh Binh.
PHOTOS
08/10/2019
Tam Coc – Bich Dong is one of the most appealing destinations of Ninh Binh. Tourists can come here at any time of the year. However, autumn may be the best time to explore its most magnificent charm.
TRAVEL
20/09/2019
UNESCO recognised Trang An Landscapes complex in Ninh Binh province welcomed over 5.2 million visitors, including 502,000 foreigners in August alone, earning over VND2 trillion (nearly $100 million).
VIDEO
13/09/2019
Vietnam is featured in an advertisement released on September 11 by renowned fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
TRAVEL
26/08/2019
Home to an array of must-visit attractions such as Mua cave, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, and Thung Nham Bird Park, Ninh Binh has plenty to offer to travelers.
SOCIETY
24/08/2019
Veteran Do Quang San has spent his own money to upgrade and build seven bridges to help people in his home province Ninh Binh travel more conveniently and safely.